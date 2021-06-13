‘Gavit-built’: Region family has five pairs of high school sweethearts and decades of memories

"Our parents were very good role models to us," she said. "Once we found who we love, we stuck."

The graphic arts classroom still holds a special place in Tracy's heart because it's where she met Dan and many of her friends, but Tracy also loved Gavit's open campus when she was there.

She and her friends would walk down Indianapolis Boulevard to get a bite from The Wheel or the Arby's that used to be there. She and Dan had the same lunch hour, so they would get to wander off campus together for a midday meal.

For Tracy, it is sad to see Gavit close. She knows it will benefit future students, but it feels strange for her to say that the place she went to high school is closed now.

"It's a sad chapter to close," she said.

She was there for Gayle's last day. It was emotional, she said. Amy and her brought balloons and flowers to surprise her, and it was the first time in many years she had been able to walk the halls again.

Family of high school sweethearts from Gavit Middle/High School The Cory family posed for a photo in front of Gavit Middle/High School to remember the place where each of them met before the school is close…

Jake and Lisa, Class of 1995

Jake was the first of the Cory children to go to Gavit for middle and high school.