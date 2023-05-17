GARY – Two schools in Ethiopia are grateful to receive 7,216 pieces of furniture from the Gary Community School Corporation through “Bread and Water for Africa.”

“When we were made aware of this amazing program, we knew we had to jump on it,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC manager. “Even with the equipment and resource challenges our district has faced, we still recognize there are others in need.”

New furniture was unveiled to GCSC’s five elementary schools via Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding in January. Instead of tossing out the old furnishings, the school corporation wanted to help others in need.

GCSC learned about “Bread and Water for Africa” through the IRN Reuse Network. This network serves organizations in North America who want to see their surplus furnishings and equipment reused by those in need, rather than thrown away, according to its website.

“It feels so good to be able to help others no matter where they are,” McNulty said. “Our children are witnessing an extreme act of kindness and unconditional love.”

Prior to receiving the furniture, students at Kechin Mesk Elementary and Junior High School and Nefas Mewucha Junior High School in Ethiopia were completing their classwork while seated on tree trunks or flat stones. The students’ desks had been destroyed at both schools during a war that took place in 2021 and 2022.

The variety of desks, chairs, tables and cabinets were transported to the two schools through the IRN network in February. IRN project managers removed the furniture from GCSC elementary schools during winter break.

The removal of the old furnishings allowed GCSC to replace classrooms with upgrades. Following an assessment via ESSER, it was determined the current furniture had outlived its life-span, said Toni Mitchell, GCSC ESSER project manager.

“We wanted to foster long-term impact on students’ and staffs’ physical, mental and social wellbeing,” Mitchell said. “The furnishings are intended to inspire motion and flexibility while embracing adaptability to our classroom needs.”

Mitchell noted both GCSC students and the students overseas were excited, thrilled and overjoyed to receive updated furnishings. One student referred to it as ‘Christmas all over again’, she said.

Though GCSC doesn’t have any current plans to work with Kechin Mesk Elementary and Junior High and Nefas Mewucha Junior High, the school corporation is interested in future work.

“Because teachers are always in search of ways to make learning meaningful, it wouldn’t surprise me if some took an interest in exploring more opportunities to connect with schools in Ethiopia,” Mitchell said.

