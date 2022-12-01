GCSC reports student proficiency data, building demolition survey results during community forum

GARY — At the beginning of the school year, only 9% of K-8 students in the Gary Community School Corp. were able to read at or above their grade level, and 2% were at or above their grade level proficiency in math, the school district reported Tuesday.

MGT Consulting, the firm that the state put in charge of GCSC, held a community forum Tuesday evening at the Gary Area Career Center, at which it reported the results of the schools' beginning-of-year i-Ready assessments and discussed district-owned buildings to be demolished.

Below standards

Of the 91% of students unable to read at their grade level, GCSC reported that 35% were one grade level behind where they should be based on state standards, 23% were two grade levels behind and 32% were three or more grade levels behind.

This data was collected during the first i-Ready assessment of the 2022-23 school year. As required by state law, GCSC conducts three of these assessments annually to measure students' proficiency in reading and math: in the fall, winter and spring.

The data breaks down students' reading proficiency into specific skills. Almost 90% of students were behind their grade level in reading comprehension for both fiction and nonfiction as well as for vocabulary. However, in other reading skills, the students performed much better. A little over 40% of students were below their grade level in high-frequency words, a little over 60% in phonics and around 25% in phonological awareness.

On the math side, 34% of K-8 students at GCSC were one grade level below where they should be based on state standards, 28% were two grade levels behind and 36% were three or more grade levels behind. The remaining 2% were at or above their grade level.

Andrew Wright, of MGT Consulting, pointed out that many of the students below proficiency levels were kindergarten students, meaning they came to the district already behind. Still, the data shows the worst proficiency levels among middle schoolers, where around 70% of seventh-grade students are three or more grade levels behind in reading.

Wright and other MGT officials said Tuesday that they wanted to address the high number of students below their grade level. To do this, they outlined an academic strategy that includes identifying below-proficiency students and developing a plan for them to get back on track; providing "differentiated academic support" to students based on their level; using this assessment data to determine instruction plans; creating "Professional Learning Communities" for teachers to foster collaboration; incentivizing improved attendance; and defining a "culture of high expectations."

"We have to identify those students who are significantly below grade level, those students who are approaching grade level as well as those students at or above," Wright said, "and create a plan to bring those students who are significantly below or right at (their grade level) within striking distance of moving the needle. And if we're able to do that through their educational experience, whether that is K-5 or 6, 7 and 8, it gives them a better opportunity when they get to high school."

Demolishing buildings

At the forum, MGT officials also unveiled the results of a survey it conducted to determine which of the district's buildings should be demolished. These are all buildings no longer in use.

Of the 222 respondents, 92% "agree/strongly agree" that Norton Elementary School should be demolished; 85% agree that Duncan Elementary School should be demolished; 85% agree that Riley Elementary School should be demolished; 84% agree that Melton Elementary School should be demolished; and 84% agree that Ambridge Elementary School should be demolished.

Paige McNulty, manager of GCSC, said the district has the funding to demolish one to two of these buildings.

"Since our last meeting, however," McNulty said, "we have received several offers on several of these properties, so we're going to be working with our attorney and the city to see about vetting some of these offers, and then whatever's left, we'll come back with a plan on the demolition process."