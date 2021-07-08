 Skip to main content
Griffith Public Schools superintendent out, interim appointed
GRIFFITH — The Griffith Public Schools Board welcomed an interim superintendent for the district at a meeting Thursday night. 

Leah Dumezich, who was serving as the assistant to the superintendent, was unanimously approved by the five board members to be interim superintendent. Her appointment came just after the board approved a letter of resignation from former Superintendent Michele Riise.

Her resignation was effective Tuesday.

Riise did not speak at the meeting, but President Kathy Ruesken read a statement on her resignation. She said Riise said she is grateful for the support and experience she was given during her time with GPS. 

"From the board, our desire is the best for Ms. Riise and her endeavors," Ruesken said.

There were also unanimous decisions from the board to enter into a confidential settlement agreement with Riise and to execute a letter of recommendation for her. 

