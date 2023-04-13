GRIFFITH — After Jennifer Gooldy resigned from the Griffith School Board, her former colleagues on the board voted to replace her with Jesse Adduci who just lost election to the school board in November.

Adduci's appointment comes after a bitter feud between Gooldy and the rest of the board over whether to replace the Superintendent Leah Dumezich and over a controversial auditorium renovation project at Griffith High School. That feud culminated with Gooldy filing a series of police reports accusing Dumezich of threatening to have her arrested. Board President Emily Conner and the rest of the board, angered by these police reports, censured Gooldy during the board's March 9 meeting for allegedly filing false police reports, for not maintaining good professional relationships with district administration and staff and for not supporting the superintendent. Gooldy, who herself voted in favor of the censure, denied that the reports were false.

Gooldy resigned soon after the censure. The board accepted applications and held open interviews for her replacement on April 4. It ultimately voted 3-1 to select Adduci for the job. Board Vice President Jason Jaques was the lone no vote.

Adduci actually ran for a seat on the board in November's election, but lost. With 1,410 votes, or 16.82% of the electorate, he was the fourth-place vote getter out of five candidates. Robert Rockwell, the last-place finisher, received 16.62% of the electorate. He was defeated in that election by Gooldy, — whom he is replacing — Kathy Ruesken and Tina Adams. Voters were to choose three candidates in all at-large seats.

However, Adduci said he's ready to start learning about the district and get to work.

"I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful to get the opportunity to serve and to help the town and the community," he said.

Adduci is the father of a 10-year-old Beiriger Elementary School student and 7-year-old twins who attend Wadsworth Elementary School. He is also the father of a 2020 graduate of Griffith High School.

"I want to get the children better performance in school," he said. "And get Griffith to be one of the top performing districts in Northwest Indiana. That's my main thing."

Adduci declined to comment on the tensions between his predecessor Gooldy and Superintendent Dumezich, but he did say that he's a fan of Dumezich.

"I think that the new superintendent is doing a great job," he said. "And I think that the district is going in the right direction."

He said he liked how she handled the recent tax referendum — in May, voters approved a tax increase estimated at $0.3294 per $100 of assessed valuation to be spent on safety and security updates, efforts to retain and attract teachers and expanding academic programming — and he's happy that under her, all the teachers in the district are fully certified and many of them have over three years of tenure.

"I know it's a team thing," he said. "But I think things are headed in the right direction and I think she's been a part of that."

As for the $1.6 million Griffith High School auditorium renovation, Adduci said he doesn't have enough information on that to form an opinion. He said he's still learning about a lot of things in the district.

"This is my first time being on a school board and not having been on my first meeting yet, I don't have too much knowledge yet," he said. "I have been reviewing some things, but I don't want to speculate too much on anything without knowledge. I'm more of a fact-based person."

Adduci said that he preferred interviewing and being appointed to running for election.

"Actually the process of interviewing, to me, was better," he said. "I think that it's easier to run an election, in my opinion, because you can just sign up at the courthouse, run the election and if you're elected, you're pretty much sworn in and go from there. I think that the interview process was great, because they actually had questions and that's how they weeded out people that didn't have too much knowledge, didn't show too much interest. That makes people spend some time and get some knowledge about the school district and the policies and the budgetary items and how it works."

