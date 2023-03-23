GRIFFITH — After a bitter feud between school board members and administration led to one board member's resignation, the Griffith School Board is seeking a replacement board member and is planning to hold open interviews for the position April 4.

During a March 9 meeting, the board voted to censure board member Jennifer Gooldy over two police reports she filed regarding Griffith Superintendent Leah Dumezich. Gooldy herself voted for the measure.

This came in the wake of increasing tensions between Gooldy and her cohorts on the board. In the police reports, Gooldy alleged that Dumezich had threatened to have her arrested.

Reading from the resolution censuring Gooldy, Board President Emily Connor said that an investigation by the district found that no such threat was made. The resolution cites Gooldy filing an inaccurate police report, not maintaining good professional relationships with district administration and staff, and not supporting the superintendent, all of which reportedly constitute violations of Griffith Public Schools' bylaws, as reasons for her censure.

After being censured, Gooldy said she was "not surprised" by her colleagues' action. However, she maintained that her police report was not false.

"I would never file a false police report against anybody," Gooldy said. "I felt threatened by the superintendent."

March 9's meeting was the latest in a series of contentious meetings in which the board argued over Gooldy potentially trying to replace Dumezich with a new superintendent and over a controversial auditorium project at Griffith High School.

Gooldy resigned soon after that meeting, Connor confirmed to The Times.

"I definitely think that it's the best for the board at this time that she did resign," Connor said in a phone interview. "I think that ultimately it was leading us down a toxic path and we were not finding a resolution with her, and I think this was the best outcome for us at this time."

Connor has shifted her focus towards finding a new board member to replace Gooldy. She said that anyone who wants to apply for the position can email her at econnor@griffith.k12.in.us. After that, the board plans to hold interviews open to the public with interested candidates on April 4. After those interviews, she said the board will enter a closed session to discuss and then return to an open session to vote on whom they'd like to select. As of Thursday afternoon, Connor said she'd heard from two people who were interested in the role.

"We haven't totally discussed as a board 100% what we're looking for," Connor said. "We're really just on the same page that we're looking for someone who has the best interest of the kids first and foremost and is willing to work together as a team of people."

To be eligible for the position, candidates must be 21 years of age or older, be a Griffith resident and have no felony convictions.

