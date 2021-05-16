Griffith schools takes virtual learning off the table

GRIFFITH — Students will not have the option to remain virtual in the upcoming school year.

During a Thursday school board meeting, Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Michele Riise recommended an in-person learning only model for the 2021-2022 academic year.

"Virtual learning will not be an option for families next year. Our administrators, teachers and staff agree that students work best when our students are in the classroom," Riise said.

The school board accepted Riise's recommendation 4-0. Board President Kathy Ruesken was absent.

Riise also announced Griffith will offer summer school, which is set to be held from June 14 to July 2 at Beiriger Elementary School.

The pre-K through eighth grade summer learning program also will be in person, without a virtual option, after potential summer school teachers and families were surveyed, Riise said.

The summer learning sessions will be from 8 a.m. to noon five days a week, during which time breakfast and lunch will be provided, Riise said, noting transportation also will be provided to those who need it.