Griffith schools takes virtual learning off the table

GRIFFITH — Students will not have the option to remain virtual in the upcoming school year.
During a Thursday school board meeting, Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Michele Riise recommended an in-person learning only model for the 2021-2022 academic year.
"Virtual learning will not be an option for families next year. Our administrators, teachers and staff agree that students work best when our students are in the classroom," Riise said.
The school board accepted Riise's recommendation 4-0. Board President Kathy Ruesken was absent.
Riise also announced Griffith will offer summer school, which is set to be held from June 14 to July 2 at Beiriger Elementary School.
The pre-K through eighth grade summer learning program also will be in person, without a virtual option, after potential summer school teachers and families were surveyed, Riise said.
The summer learning sessions will be from 8 a.m. to noon five days a week, during which time breakfast and lunch will be provided, Riise said, noting transportation also will be provided to those who need it.
"Our intent of summer school this year is to personalize and individualize a child's learning plan so that it's just not one size fits all once they go into the summer programming," Riise said.
"We will actually create a learning plan for your child of what standards they have to master along the way."
Summer learning programs will be held online for Griffith High School, which will give students "the opportunity to obtain credits for those classes which they weren't able to do so to be on track for graduation," Riise said.
Also Thursday, the board tabled Resolution No. 709 until its June meeting. The resolution seeks to put an operating referendum to vote for the district.
The next school board meeting is at 6 p.m. June 10 at Beiriger Elementary in the gym.