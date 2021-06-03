Hammond Area Career Center University graduating class reaches 'important milestone'

Miller urged graduates to set “real goals” and to invest in their local communities.

Gerald Tucker, a Morton High School student, graduated early in health sciences. He plans to attend Tennessee State University and study molecular biology.

“This is really like the first day of life,” Tucker said of graduation. “I’m going to college and beginning my adult life and my future.”

Gerardo Moyaho, a Gavit High School student, plans to continue his education in criminology and enter the Army to serve with military police.

“Today is a stepping stone to my future, about being an adult and my goals in life,” Moyaho said.

Max Tenorio, from Clark High School, studied electrical engineering at the career center and plans to continue those studies at Purdue University Northwest.

“This is the first stop on continuing my education,” Tenorio said.

Several graduates mentioned the challenge of online learning. For much of the past school year, Hammond students experienced virtual learning.

Yessenia Guerra, a Gavit student, now goes from health sciences at the career center to Indiana University Northwest for radiology.