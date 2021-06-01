Hammond Central on budget, on track to open for fall semester

HAMMOND — The new Hammond Central High School is on track to welcome students this fall.
David Yancey from Skillman Corp. updated the School City of Hammond's Board of Trustees on the progress of the new high school at its meeting Tuesday night. The update included photos of the spaces, an outline of what work is still left and a look at the budget. If all goes to plan, the school should be ready for move in by July.
The new high school will house 1,820 students from Hammond High, Clark Middle/High School and Gavit Middle/High School, The Times previously reported. Clark and Gavit are set to close at the end of the school year.
Over the next four weeks, Yancey said they will continue to install lockers and intercom and camera systems in the academic offices and classrooms. The casework and trim fixtures on the third floor academic wing will be completed along with landscaping, seeding and fencing around generators, loading dock and courtyard.
Other work to be done over the next month include installing furniture, phone lines for elevators and continuing final inspections. After furniture is in, they will begin the final cleaning.
Some components, like additional space for janitorial service, is still under design. There are closets for mops and other equipment adjacent to the bathrooms, but space for bigger items like salt bins is still in question.
Yancey said the budget is "trending nicely." There were some unexpected expenses with additional bleachers and display cases, but the finances are still on track. Contingency money is being allocated for additional needs and wants the district may have, Yancey said.
A couple pieces of the project, like the demolition of the old building and the new east parking lot won't be ready until November. Board member Cindy Murphy asked if there would be issues with busing because of the unfinished parking lot, but Superintendent Scott Miller told her there are some potential solutions already being thought through.
Demolition of the old building will start in mid-June with abatement for two to three weeks.
Board member Carlotta Blake-King asked Skillman to review the front door of the building because during a recent open house there was difficulty getting a wheelchair through the door.
Tuesday's update included a look at the diversity of people working on the project. Throughout May, there was an average of one woman and five Hammond residents working on site each day. On average, eight people on-site each day were white, five were Hispanic and two were black. However, Yancey noted that few people are working on the site right now because of the current stage of the project.