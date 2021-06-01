Hammond Central on budget, on track to open for fall semester

HAMMOND — The new Hammond Central High School is on track to welcome students this fall.

David Yancey from Skillman Corp. updated the School City of Hammond's Board of Trustees on the progress of the new high school at its meeting Tuesday night. The update included photos of the spaces, an outline of what work is still left and a look at the budget. If all goes to plan, the school should be ready for move in by July.

The new high school will house 1,820 students from Hammond High, Clark Middle/High School and Gavit Middle/High School, The Times previously reported. Clark and Gavit are set to close at the end of the school year.

Over the next four weeks, Yancey said they will continue to install lockers and intercom and camera systems in the academic offices and classrooms. The casework and trim fixtures on the third floor academic wing will be completed along with landscaping, seeding and fencing around generators, loading dock and courtyard.

Other work to be done over the next month include installing furniture, phone lines for elevators and continuing final inspections. After furniture is in, they will begin the final cleaning.