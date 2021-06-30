 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond College Bound applications due Friday
urgent

Hammond College Bound applications due Friday

Hammond College Bound applications due Friday

The application deadline for the city of Hammond's College Bound Scholarship program is Friday. 

 Provided

HAMMOND — The application deadline for the city's College Bound Scholarship program is nearing.

Applications for the program are due Friday, according to a press release.

Returning college students and high school seniors can apply for the program, which provides eligible students with up to $10,500 per year toward tuition at an accredited college or university in Indiana.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Returning students will need to fill out an application, provide proof of homestead, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and school transcripts.

Applications are available at the student’s high school guidance counselor’s office, or online at collegebound.gohammond.com.

New students also will need to complete an application and provide proof of homestead, the date the home was purchased, a letter of acceptance into an Indiana college or university, FAFSA filing, school transcripts and an SAT or ACT score.

All students, new or returning, must complete 40 hours of community service every year; failure to do so could result in a student losing the scholarship and repaying it.

Community service hours are scheduled through the city of Hammond's College Bound office.

Those with questions can contact Hammond College Bound Coordinator Sharon Daniels at 219-853-6503.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Doing this specific thing on Mars might be harder than you think

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts