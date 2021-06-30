Hammond College Bound applications due Friday

HAMMOND — The application deadline for the city's College Bound Scholarship program is nearing.

Applications for the program are due Friday, according to a press release.

Returning college students and high school seniors can apply for the program, which provides eligible students with up to $10,500 per year toward tuition at an accredited college or university in Indiana.

Returning students will need to fill out an application, provide proof of homestead, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and school transcripts.

Applications are available at the student’s high school guidance counselor’s office, or online at collegebound.gohammond.com.

New students also will need to complete an application and provide proof of homestead, the date the home was purchased, a letter of acceptance into an Indiana college or university, FAFSA filing, school transcripts and an SAT or ACT score.

All students, new or returning, must complete 40 hours of community service every year; failure to do so could result in a student losing the scholarship and repaying it.