Hammond district investigating alleged threats made by Edison Elementary teacher

School City of Hammond is investigating potential threats made Friday toward students at Edison Elementary School by a teacher.

"We are investigating a reported incident involving a teacher at the school," district spokesman Nathaniel George V said, adding that the district is not releasing any details about the investigation. "We don't release personnel information publicly."

George said it is unclear how long the investigation will take and whether details will ever be released. The district also is not identifying the teacher.

"It is being investigated by the district and reviewed by HR," George said. "HR will make a recommendation to the superintendent and the superintendent will make a recommendation to the board if it is decided that disciplinary action is necessary."

While the district didn't release any information directly to media, The Times obtained an email sent to parents of Edison Elementary School students and signed by Principal Amy Yoos.

"We were informed late this afternoon by a staff member that several students reported to her that another staff member entered their classroom and made inappropriate threatening remarks in a misguided attempt to get students to quiet down," according to the email, which was sent Friday afternoon. "The staff member was immediately moved to the main office, and 911 and district administration were contacted."

The email also says police came and conducted an investigation and that the staff member in question has been put on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation. The email also thanked students for reporting the incident.

"This incident was immediately addressed and at no time were students or staff at risk of harm," the email says. "Ensuring the safety of our students at Edison Elementary is a top priority and a responsibility our administration team takes very seriously."