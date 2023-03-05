HAMMOND — Seventeen high school graduates from School City of Hammond will receive scholarships, courtesy of the Hammond Education Foundation.
The students will receive a total of $29,000, the group announced Tuesday:
- Ellie Bevan, attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis to study art education.
- Kaylee Jackson, attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis to study nursing.
- Jay Mirelez, attending Trine University to study mechatronics engineering.
- Ada Aniceto, attending Manchester University to study psychology.
- Ta’Mya Austin, attending Ball State University to study nursing.
- Xander Cervantes, attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis to study mechanical engineering.
- Heaven Clopton, attending Indiana University Northwest to study radiography.
- Amaya Cobb, attending Ball State University to study nursing.
- Lania Fleming, attending Purdue University Fort Wayne to study computer science.
- Aviana Franco, attending Purdue University to study computer science.
- Seneé George, attending Tuskegee University to study nursing.
- Amari Greenwood, attending Ball State University to study art.
- Farah Kakish, attending Purdue University Northwest to study nursing.
- Adriana Lopez, attending Manchester University to study accounting.
- Paris McKnight, attending Ball State University to study business administration.
- Ahmya Fields, attending Purdue University Northwest to study early childhood education.
- Olugbenga Julius, attending Purdue Northwest University to study computer engineering.
The Hammond Education Foundation is a nonprofit philanthropic partner of the School City of Hammond. Since being founded in 1983, the foundation has reportedly generated more than $1.8 million in scholarships, classroom grants, programs and other educational support to help Hammond students.