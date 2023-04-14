HAMMOND — The Hammond Education Foundation has announced 19 recipients of its annual Hero in Education Award.

The award is given to teachers and staff of School City of Hammond who exhibit five qualities: dedication, excellence and selflessness that exceeds basic job expectations; civility, graciousness, professionalism and a sense of doing what’s right and good; repeatedly going the extra mile in job mastery, dedication and professionalism; directly or indirectly, contributing to the Hammond Education Fund’s mission; and including job-related examples of anecdotal evidence.

This year's winners:

Elizabeth Ramirez - Edison Elementary School

Laura Laboy - Eggers Middle School

Jason Jendreas - Franklin Elementary School

Jennifer Rycerz - Hammond Central High School

Laura Ebner - Burns-Hicks Elementary School

Cyndee Tanas - SCH Administration Building

Darrick Tucker - Area Career Center

Edward Hofferth - Columbia Welcome Center

Nancy Galambos - Harding Elementary School

Georgette Depew - Hess Elementary School

Debbie Jones - Irving Elementary School

Lauren Keilman - Jefferson Elementary School

Zach Tincher - Kenwood Elementary School

Rosalva Chavez - Lincoln Elementary School

Nelly Zurlis - Morton Elementary School

Santina Johnson - Morton High School

Donnette Henderson - O’Bannon Elementary School

Jasmine Esparza - Scott Middle School

Julie Gintzler - Wallace Elementary School

"Congratulations to all our 2023 recipients who work tirelessly daily to assist in the success of students throughout the School City of Hammond’s public education system," the Hammond Education Fund said in a statement.

The Hammond Education Foundation is a nonprofit philanthropic partner of the School City of Hammond. Since being founded in 1983, the foundation has reportedly generated more than $1.8 million in scholarships, classroom grants, programs and other educational support to help Hammond students.