HAMMOND — The Hammond Education Foundation has announced 19 recipients of its annual Hero in Education Award.
The award is given to teachers and staff of School City of Hammond who exhibit five qualities: dedication, excellence and selflessness that exceeds basic job expectations; civility, graciousness, professionalism and a sense of doing what’s right and good; repeatedly going the extra mile in job mastery, dedication and professionalism; directly or indirectly, contributing to the Hammond Education Fund’s mission; and including job-related examples of anecdotal evidence.
This year's winners:
- Elizabeth Ramirez - Edison Elementary School
- Laura Laboy - Eggers Middle School
- Jason Jendreas - Franklin Elementary School
- Jennifer Rycerz - Hammond Central High School
- Laura Ebner - Burns-Hicks Elementary School
- Cyndee Tanas - SCH Administration Building
- Darrick Tucker - Area Career Center
- Edward Hofferth - Columbia Welcome Center
- Nancy Galambos - Harding Elementary School
- Georgette Depew - Hess Elementary School
- Debbie Jones - Irving Elementary School
- Lauren Keilman - Jefferson Elementary School
- Zach Tincher - Kenwood Elementary School
- Rosalva Chavez - Lincoln Elementary School
- Nelly Zurlis - Morton Elementary School
- Santina Johnson - Morton High School
- Donnette Henderson - O’Bannon Elementary School
- Jasmine Esparza - Scott Middle School
- Julie Gintzler - Wallace Elementary School
"Congratulations to all our 2023 recipients who work tirelessly daily to assist in the success of students throughout the School City of Hammond’s public education system," the Hammond Education Fund said in a statement.
The Hammond Education Foundation is a nonprofit philanthropic partner of the School City of Hammond. Since being founded in 1983, the foundation has reportedly generated more than $1.8 million in scholarships, classroom grants, programs and other educational support to help Hammond students.