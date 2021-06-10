Hammond High students celebrate 'surreal' commencement

HAMMOND — At the 137th and final commencement for Hammond High School Thursday evening, there were words of advice, tears and celebration.
"Although the building may be coming down, the spirit of Hammond High School is very much alive and well," said Principal Johnny Goodlow.
The Wildcat spirit is not something that can be contained in a building and will live on in the alumni, he said.
As the 150 or so graduates walked across the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, there were eruptions of applause, a few elaborate dance moves and hugs between graduates and educators. A couple graduates even walked across the stage carrying their own children.
Goodlow got choked up and embraced his tears as he, the last principal of Hammond High School, addressed the final graduating class. Although he was honored and humbled to have his role, it was a moment he described as "surreal."
To call it bittersweet, he said, is an understatement.
He asked graduates to stand and be recognized if they would be going into the workforce, the military or college — some of whom will be the first in their families, he said.
Speaking to the class of 2021, he told them that they are the kids Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed about. He told them they are the ones President Barack Obama was talking about when he said to keep exploring, keep dreaming and never stop believing in the power of your ideas, imagination and hard work to change this world.
"You are the wildest dreams and prayers of your ancestors that came true this night," he said.
Even though their senior year wasn’t as they hoped, he said, "we are able to celebrate you as you earned and deserve."
Salutatorian Karina Padilla told her fellow graduates she is proud of every one of them. She echoed something a teacher told her and called them all "the surviving class."
During her valedictory address, Shardai Holmes told her fellow graduates she will miss dancing in the hallways, sneaking in a nap during class and her time as manager of the varsity boys basketball team.
But she also spoke to the parents and administrators present about the importance of talking to a student before assuming they are lazy or a "problem child." Sometimes, she said, there’s something deeper going on in their lives.
She reminded the audience that it’s OK to feel what you feel and to not be OK. Hard times don’t last, she said, but you aren’t invincible, so ask for help.
Holmes shared her own struggle with mental health issues during the last four years. As a black woman, she described herself as a "double minority."
Through her own experience with depression and anxiety, she saw a lack of mental health resources for African Americans and other minorities. The misconceptions placed on minorities, she said, can contribute to a decline in mental health.
She questioned why being a double minority carries a negative connotation in society and remarked that women of color have become more educated throughout the years.
"So am I a threat?" she said. "Yes, I am, and I'm just getting started."
There were times the voice in her head told her she wasn't worthy, but she has learned that being No. 1 isn't a competition between you and everyone else. Rather, she said, it's a competition between you and yourself.
Both Holmes and Padilla were awarded scholarships during the ceremony for $1,000 and $800, respectively, from the alumni association.
Councilman Barry Tyler Jr. said he once told his family it was on his bucket list to speak at a Hammond High graduation. He didn’t think it would be the last one ever, but he crossed it off his list Thursday night.
Having been an assistant football coach at Hammond High and working with the students in other ways, Tyler said, "the future is bright."
Like Holmes, he told the graduates there’s nothing wrong with asking for help. They will always have a support system in Hammond, he said.
He sent them off with this advice: "As you reach for the stars, don’t let anything knock you back to Earth because that’s just not the Wildcat way."