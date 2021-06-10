Hammond High students celebrate 'surreal' commencement

HAMMOND — At the 137th and final commencement for Hammond High School Thursday evening, there were words of advice, tears and celebration.

"Although the building may be coming down, the spirit of Hammond High School is very much alive and well," said Principal Johnny Goodlow.

The Wildcat spirit is not something that can be contained in a building and will live on in the alumni, he said.

As the 150 or so graduates walked across the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, there were eruptions of applause, a few elaborate dance moves and hugs between graduates and educators. A couple graduates even walked across the stage carrying their own children.

Goodlow got choked up and embraced his tears as he, the last principal of Hammond High School, addressed the final graduating class. Although he was honored and humbled to have his role, it was a moment he described as "surreal."

To call it bittersweet, he said, is an understatement.

He asked graduates to stand and be recognized if they would be going into the workforce, the military or college — some of whom will be the first in their families, he said.