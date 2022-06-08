Hammond middle school hours to change next year

HAMMOND — School City of Hammond middle schools will operate under different hours next academic year, following approval from Hammond’s school board Tuesday.

The middle schools will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Three school board members approved, while Trustees Carlotta Blake-King and Cindy Murphy voted in opposition.

Blake-King said that this move was due to the shortage of bus drivers but that she feels like it's just a Band-Aid.

“The real issue is paying our bus drivers their worth,” Blake-King said, emphasizing the difficulty to get a license.

She said she could not support it until they made major changes toward that. However, Murphy said they are the second-highest payer of bus drivers in the county at $23.10 an hour.

Murphy said she cannot support the bell schedule change as she is more interested in a 7th- through 12th-grade bus. She also said she is concerned about walkers.

The board also received construction updates regarding several projects going on at the schools.

Hammond Central High School received new soccer goals and field poles on its athletic field and additional turf was installed, as well as a track top.

During June, track surface and fencing will be installed before closing out the project.

Currently, Morton High School is being prepped for renovations in the administration areas and in the gymnasium. At Scott Middle School, gymnasium flooring is being installed.

At the board meeting, there was also a discussion regarding ESSER funding plans.

Through the three rounds of funding, Hammond has received more than $60 million. The district goals are used to frame how funding is allocated.

Goals include seeing a 50% decrease in the number of community complaints related to culturally insensitive practices by spring 2023, seeing 100% of SCH schools implementing a multi-tiered system of support and a 10% increase in both growth and proficiency levels on English and language arts and math state-level assessments.

The district provided updates specifically on planned uses of ESSER III funds, which totals more than $40 million.

Of those funds, roughly $9 million will go toward instructional supplies, PPE, technology and installation services. Approximately $6 million will be toward instructional programming and professional development.

Approximately $1.5 million will go toward student support services, and roughly $250,000 will go toward family and community engagement. Twenty-two million dollars will go toward creating a safe and secure learning environment, which includes cleaning and sanitation supplies, food and nutrition supplies and construction.

The presentation also addressed how Hammond is confronting learning loss. During the 2021-22 school year, several new teachers and student support specialists were hired and a district-wide tutoring program was established.

The next board meeting is June 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.