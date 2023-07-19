HAMMOND — Multiple moments of contention erupted during School City of Hammond’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.

At the beginning of the meeting, District’s CFO Eric Krutz updated the board with the financial report for June. Krutz told the board he had transferred operating referendum funds to balance the district’s health insurance and pension debt service funds, and he was presenting a resolution for the school board’s approval to authorize these transfers.

However, board member Cindy Murphy told Krutz the transfers shouldn’t have appeared in the financial report since they hadn’t been officially approved yet.

“It’s more about showing the public we’re in trouble here,” Murphy said, further telling Krutz that in future reports, she would like transfers to not appear until they have been voted on.

“But that doesn’t match reality,” said Superintendent Scott Miller.

Krutz explained that as far as he was aware since he was the school district’s treasurer and CFO, he had the authority to make those transfers. Murphy agreed with him, but continued telling Krutz since the transfers had not been authorized, the health insurance and pension debt service funds should have still shown a negative balance.

“I understand that you want to balance at the end of June, but again it’s reality, we didn’t make what we’re supposed to do,” Murphy told Krutz.

“Well the reality is that as your CFO, I transferred that money,” Krutz replied, telling how he was now asking the board to keep the transfers in place on a longer-term basis. And if the board did not approve them, he would go back and transfer the money back into the operating referendum fund and the financial report would show a negative balance. The board later unanimously approved the transfers.

Another moment of disagreement came when Miller asked the school board to renew Hammond's agreement with Kelly Education to continue providing substitute teacher services. Miller told the board the district saw the number of filled substitute positions increase by 16 percentage points over the past year.

However, board member Carlotta Blake-King took issue with the renewal, given the district’s "razor-thin" budget and its stand-alone human resource department.

“It appears that we’re going to have two employers under the same roof, which absolutely makes no sense,” said Blake-King. She further went on to say the renewal was a “big ticket” item coming out of the educational fund, and it would be a “fiscal disaster” if Kelly Education's contract was renewed.

The contract with Kelly Education cost around $3 million, according to Miller.

Murphy urged her colleagues to renew the contract since the company was providing initiatives to substitute teachers the district couldn’t provide, and they were also on a time crunch, given classes start in three and a half weeks.

Miller also said the alternative was for the district to not approve the renewal, become the employer again and try to reemploy all the substitutes that were with Kelly.

The school board ultimately renewed the agreement.

Other actions the board took on Tuesday included confirming Dameca Harrison as the new principal of Hammond Central, approving a responsible bidder resolution ahead of November’s referendums and approving an agreement between Morton High School and Jedtv to broadcast athletic games. The agreement will see the district receive $10 per JEDtv subscriber.

