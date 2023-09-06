HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond Board of Trustees was updated on past construction projects and proposed work on its schools during the latest public work session Tuesday.

Members from the architecture and engineering firm Schmidt Associates gave the school board an overview of work done in the school district, including construction of Hammond Central High School, maintenance work done throughout Hammond schools in 2019 and 2020 and renovations at Morton High School and Scott Middle School.

Trustee Cindy Murphy raised the issue of the grounds surrounding Hammond Central, saying it was unacceptable how the top layer of dirt was rocky, with “no way” for grass to grow, which made it difficult for trees planted on the property to grow.

A Schmidt associate assured Murphy and the board the contractor who had done the original work was coming back later this fall to take care of the issue by removing the rocky soil and reseeding and replanting some of the trees.

The company also highlighted the apparent accomplishments of the Hammond Central project, noting construction was completed on time and under budget, and had a successful community outreach campaign.

Trustee Carlotta Blake-King said she respected the efforts made by Schmidt to hire minorities, Hammond residents and women, but she wished they would make a better effort moving forward, noting a “missed opportunity” to hire a Hammond-based, minority-owned company for part of the construction work.

She also noted the collapsed wall that occurred during the construction of the high school, saying it was an “embarrassment” and set the project back.

Schmidt also provided the Hammond school board with preliminary plans and estimates for the next round of maintenance and construction projects. According to the firm, the proposed maintenance projects for the administration building, career center, and elementary and middle schools would total a little over $55 million.

The school district also seeks to renovate Morton High and add around 36,000 square feet to the building. According to Miller, while the idea of a fieldhouse has been proposed, the school district would seek community feedback on what the new addition would include. Hammond schools also look to add baseball and softball fields at Hammond Central and new playgrounds at Burn-Hicks, Morton, Edison and Wallace elementary schools. The total for these projects would be nearly $75 million. The cost of the projects would be covered if a November building referendum is approved by Hammond voters.

In addition to the building referendum, Hammond voters will also decide if they want to renew the school district’s operating referendum. If approved, the operating levy would continue at $0.44 per $100 of assessed valuation for another eight years.

Miller has previously said if the operating referendum fails, Hammond schools would have to cut employee positions and some school services. The school district recently met with the Distressed Unit Appeals Board due to declining enrollment numbers and cash balances. DUAB, which monitors the financial health of school districts across Indiana, told the school district it would be paying attention to the results of the November referendum, according to a Hammond schools spokesperson.

