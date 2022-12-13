Hammond schools assistant superintendent steps down

Cassandra Shipp, assistant superintendent of academic services at School City of Hammond, is resigning.

Shipp told The Times about her intention to step down Tuesday night.

"I've been able to work and provide guidance on how to improve things here," Shipp said. "And that's been a great experience."

Shipp has accepted a new position in Whiteland as the assistant superintendent of Clark Pleasant Community School Corp.

The Northwest Indiana native reported directly to the superintendent and was responsible for planning, implementation, coordination and evaluation of educational programming across K-12 education in the district. She was hired in May 2021, and her last day will be Dec. 31.

"It's been great to come home and put my own stamp on the region that I grew up in and got my education in," she said.

School City of Hammond, with nearly 12,000 students, is Northwest Indiana's largest district.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Shipp for her service the past year and a half of leading our curriculum," Superintendent Scott Miller said.

