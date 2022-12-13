 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Hammond schools assistant superintendent steps down

  • Updated
  • 0

Cassandra Shipp, assistant superintendent of academic services at School City of Hammond, is resigning.

Shipp told The Times about her intention to step down Tuesday night.

"I've been able to work and provide guidance on how to improve things here," Shipp said. "And that's been a great experience."

Shipp has accepted a new position in Whiteland as the assistant superintendent of Clark Pleasant Community School Corp.

The Northwest Indiana native reported directly to the superintendent and was responsible for planning, implementation, coordination and evaluation of educational programming across K-12 education in the district. She was hired in May 2021, and her last day will be Dec. 31.

"It's been great to come home and put my own stamp on the region that I grew up in and got my education in," she said.

People are also reading…

School City of Hammond, with nearly 12,000 students, is Northwest Indiana's largest district.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Shipp for her service the past year and a half of leading our curriculum," Superintendent Scott Miller said.

Cassandra Shipp

Cassandra Shipp

 hammond.k12.in.us
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2 NWI programs become pathways to high school graduation

2 NWI programs become pathways to high school graduation

Locally created graduation pathways are alternative programs to traditional high school graduation. They allow students to receive high school diplomas through a set of graduation requirements different from the established requirements.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts