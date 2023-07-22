The School City of Hammond is hosting a job fair next Thursday.

The job fair is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the School City of Hammond Administration building, 41 Williams St.

The school district is hiring for multiple positions including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, athletic coaches and school counselors.

Their jobs webpage currently lists over 150 openings.

The School City of Hammond serves over 11,500 students at 12 elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools.

For more information, visit the School City of Hammond website here.

