Hammond schools swaps land with city to allow for more athletics space

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond has formalized swapping parcels of land with the city.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Hammond school board adopted a resolution to swap athletic fields at George Rogers Clark Middle/High School — the school is set to close this year — for park land behind the Hammond Civic Center.

The land exchange was first presented at the board's April 20 meeting and creates more space for athletics at the new Hammond Central High School, which is set to open this fall.

"The overall reason for doing this is the initial plan for the school did not have a provision for track, baseball and softball on-site," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said during the April meeting.