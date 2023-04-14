HAMMOND — Weeks after a handgun was found on a School City of Hammond bus, the district has changed its procedures to require that drivers inspect their buses.

"That is being instituted immediately," Superintendent Scott Miller said.

A group of elementary school students found a handgun March 28 on their bus. The students immediately gave it to the driver, who secured it and in turn gave it to police, who began an investigation. Police determined that the gun was left by a high school student who had ridden that bus on a previous route.

While it wasn't an official policy before, Miller said, it was "an expectation" that drivers would walk their buses after the morning and afternoon routes but not between every route.

The district made it official policy Friday.

"If you think about it, we've conducted millions of bus rides without incident over 50 years," he said. "We're not going to call it a weapons check or anything like that. It's a bus check."

As to whether any drivers were reprimanded over the incident, Miller said there was no violation because inspecting the bus was not yet official procedure.

This at least the second time a firearm has been brought onto SCH property this year.

In January, a trespassing student reportedly brought a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition and a laser-pointer attachment into Hammond Central High School. That student was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, and his criminal case is ongoing. The student isn't being identified because he is a minor.

"We are always in the process of trying to evaluate the safety and security of our schools," Miller said. "It is absolutely a concern. We live in a state that continues to make it easier and easier for people to acquire weapons and guns. If you're 18, you can pretty much get it in multiple formats. That's the reality we live in."

Miller said that given the resistance of state lawmakers to curtail the proliferation of guns in Indiana communities, he wishes that they would at least give more resources to schools to protect themselves from gun violence. For example, funding school resource officers in every Indiana school.

"That would be an amazing gesture on the part of the state Legislature to take this seriously, and say, 'If guns are going to be a reality, we're going to make sure we have a police officer in every school, and we know most schools are strapped so we're going to provide the funding source for that.' But you don't hear talk like that. The Indiana Legislature doesn't want to take steps to do things right now."

He explained how difficult it is for a district like SCH, which has 19 buildings, to achieve this without money from the state.

"Our gold standard would be to have a police officer in every building," he said. "But it's just not feasible."

Miller declined to say whether stricter gun regulations would improve school safety at districts like SCH.

"I am not an expert in gun control or what is effective," he said. "I would just like to see some more serious conversation about, if guns are going to be a reality in Indiana, what can we do to better protect our schools from the legislators who have made it easier for everyone to have guns. That's what I don't hear enough conversation about."

However, Miller opposes proposals to put guns in the hands of teachers.

"And the average teacher does not have the training, the expertise to carry a firearms with them at all times like a trained officer would. They're not the same thing, and I think it's a slap in the face to many educators that legislators' solution to making our schools safer is to just put gun into the hands of teachers."

Miller hasn't heard one educator tell him this would be a good idea.

These incidents come amid an epidemic of school shootings in the U.S. As of Friday, at least 42 incidents of gunfire were reported on school properties this year, resulting in 17 deaths and 32 injuries, according to Everytown Research.

Since 2013, there have been at least 1,067 gunfire incidents, with 355 deaths and 756 injuries on school grounds.

While he is concerned about the gun being found on the school bus, Miller doesn't think the student who brought the gun onto campus fits the profile of a typical school shooter.

"All the evidence we have," he said, "this was not a disturbed kid who was planning to come in and just shoot anyone he could."

Miller said the boy gained access to the school and was surrounded by students but didn't shoot. He suspects it was gang-related.

"I'm not naïve to the fact that in an urban environment there are things that happen outside the school day that we're not always privy to," he said. "And young people make tough choices sometimes. I don't have evidence it was gang-affiliated, but those are things that are a reality."

He pointed out that Hammond Police Department has a gang task force.

"There are things that are a reality in some of our kids' lives," he said.

