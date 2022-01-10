Hammond superintendent pushes back against controversial school curriculum bill

"Addressing that fear by attempting to chill classroom discussion and silencing certain worldviews will only further divide our children," he said.

Paul Farmer, a teacher in the Monroe County Community School Corporation, noted that the bill's language requiring educators to separately post all classroom curricula online for parents — including lesson plans, worksheets, presentations and other materials — would be an additional workload for already stressed teachers.

"Is this really going to decrease the number of teachers that go into education? The answer is yes, it will, because it's going to scare them ... because you can't do it all," Farmer said.

Laura Falk, an educator and diversity initiative specialist with the West Lafayette Community School Corporation, said she questioned the bill's intentions amid recent nationwide discussions around "white fragility, and focus on the systemic racist policies that have been so deeply woven into our nation's fabric."