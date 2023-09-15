Hammond educators voiced their frustrations during a public hearing relating to their contract negotiations this week.

During the nearly hour-and-a-half-long meeting Tuesday, Hammond Teachers' Federation President Louis Gikas and School City of Hammond administrators heard teachers raise issues over lack of salary increases, larger class sizes and reduction in planning periods, among other concerns.

According multiple speakers, some teachers who have been working several years for the school district have pay that's remained stagnant to the point they are being paid less than new educators.

"I can count on one hand how many times I've received compensation for our effectiveness or our tenure," said Rina Horgan, a teacher at Harding Elementary School.

Some expressed frustration at not receiving what they viewed as adequate raises, while Superintendent Scott Miller has seen a raise. Last year, the school board approved a $28,000 raise for the superintendent as part of his new contract.

Another issue raised was class sizes, with Horgan claiming elementary class sizes were over 30 students, and high school classes have around 35 to 40 students.

Anita Cox, a Hammond Central High School teacher, said a math teacher across the hall from her classroom had 38 students in one class but only 36 desks.

"If School City of Hammond wants to see growth and higher test scores, we need a policy of 24 [students], no more," Cox said.

Several teachers attributed the larger class sizes to teacher and paraprofessional positions being cut, while they claimed positions at the administrative office were being created.

Teachers also expressed grievances over reduced prep time, saying it had shrunk from 80 minutes to 45 minutes.

In addition, there was frustration over students' schedules being changed and teachers being moved to different grade levels, or school buildings, weeks into the school year.

"I'm afraid of starting new relationships anymore," Eggers Middle School teacher Tracy Moyer said.

Tyler Anderson, a teacher at Annie Burns-Hicks Elementary, recounted how earlier this month, he was told by the school that kindergarten, third and fourth grades were going to be reduced in the number of teachers. Anderson, a third-grade teacher, believed he was going to lose his job. Instead, he was told he was going to become the new long-term substitute for a fifth-grade class.

He recounted how he has built relationships with the students in his third-grade class, and that had been stripped away from him weeks into the school year. According to Anderson, his last day with the third-grade class was on Sept. 8, he then had three days to move items from his old classroom into a new one.

"As a first-year teacher, this has mentally wrecked my confidence as I'm having to start over four weeks into my year," Anderson said.

Another Burns-Hicks teacher said a similar situation occurred to him, as he started the year as a fourth-grade teacher before being told he would also be a long-term sub.

On Friday, over two-thirds of teachers at Scott Middle School called off from work. It is not confirmed if the call-offs were connected to the issues teachers expressed at the public hearing.

School districts across Indiana have begun annual contract negotiations with teachers' unions. They are required to hold a public hearing before bargaining can begin.

At the end of the public hearing, Gikas said both sides would meet on Sept. 19 to exchange contract proposals.

