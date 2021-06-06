Hanover Central graduates praised as leaders

Superintendent Dr. Mary Tracy-MacAulay wants to post in her office a photo of this graduating class for its determination and perseverance. “You make us better,” she said.

Commencement included the listing of colleges, universities, apprenticeships, military service branches, and workplaces of graduates. Jacob Schulman plans to study mechanical engineering at Purdue and play in the symphonic band as a tenor sax.

Schulman called graduation “a step into the future, a huge change and movement in my life. This is the end of the first part of my life’s chapter, and I’m ready to experience all the world holds for me. I can’t wait to go to college and pursue my passion.”

Undecided as to a major, Hope Huyser will pursue general studies at Purdue Northwest. Having studied online all year, Huyser reunited with classmates. “It’s nice to see them all for the last time,” she said.

While some students wore symbols of academic achievement, Naomie Avila wore a stole honoring her American and Mexican heritage and her parents, “who did so much for me to be here. I made it here by hard work, dedication, and my family cheering me on.”

