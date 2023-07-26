CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Community School Corp. has joined a growing number of school districts nationwide that are taking legal action against tech companies.

The Board of Trustees voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution to authorize litigation against social media companies.

The resolution states Hanover schools would seek compensation for damages suffered by the school district and students “as a result of the development, operation, and marketing of social media platforms.”

The vote was 4 to 1, with board member Scott Burdan voting against the resolution.

The school district will be joining a class action lawsuit led by Kansas City-based law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell, which is currently representing several school districts suing Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube in California state court.

According to the school district, joining the class action suit will be at no cost to the district, and no taxpayer dollars will be spent.

Hanover Community School Corp. now joins nearly 200 school districts across the country that have filed similar suits in federal court, according to the Wall Street Journal.

These school district have made similar allegations of the social media apps causing issues in the classroom and mental-health issues, making them divert resources from education

These lawsuits may face a big challenge however, as the social media companies have filed motions to dismiss these suits on the grounds the alleged harm is protected by Section 230, which protects internet companies from being held liable for content that is on their sites.

PHOTOS: St. John photographer documents the town