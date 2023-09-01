The Hammond Education Foundation has awarded nearly $14,000 in Acorn Grants to nine educational programs occurring in Hammond schools this academic year.

Those academic programs are:

Practical Chinese at Morton High School, which will receive $800 to teach students how to utilize the Chinese language to explore Chinese culture.

PLTW Medical Detectives at Eggers Middle School will receive $2,466 to give students opportunity to explore careers in the medical field.

Literacy Learners at Lincoln Elementary School will receive $2,150 to provide students support in reading comprehension.

Little Gov, Little Gov What Do You See? I See a Community Helper Reading to Me! at Morton Elementary, will receive $500 to invite guest readers to help motivate students to become avid readers in hopes of increasing I-Ready test scores.

Modern Classroom Project at Eggers, will receive $500 to provide a designed classroom meant to help students learn independently and master learning concepts.

PLT4M Platform for Physical Education and Athletics at Hammond Central High School, will receive $2,000 to help students grow in their knowledge of health and fitness.

Coding in the Elementary Classroom at O'Bannon Elementary School, will receive $1,703 to teacher students coding basics.

Developing Musicianship and Leadership through Orchestra at Hammond Central and Hammond Academy of Performing Arts, will receive $3,000 to train students in music and orchestra skills.

Sediment Erosion & Deposition with a Stream Table at Hammond Central will receive $743 to give students the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of the scientific experimental process while learning about geological erosion.

According to HEF Executive Director Roxanna O'Rourke each grant request is reviewed by a committee consisting of the foundation's board of directors and volunteers. The committee takes into consideration a project's uniqueness, skill development, overall objectives towards student success, and the number of students in the districts that will be impacted by the project.

"The grants awarded provide our students with a wide variety of opportunities to develop new skills and lifelong goals," said O'Rourke.

