Here's why the pandemic may be to blame for the substitute teacher shortage plaguing Region schools

He said they were able to fill all their teaching positions this year and even added half a dozen people to their staff to keep class sizes low and help recover learning loss from the pandemic. But Amones said more teachers qualified with an emergency teaching permit.

The drop in new substitute permits between the 2017-2018 school year and the 2020-2021 school year could be attributed, at least in part, to the pandemic. Amones said students were largely virtual until February 2021, so there wasn’t a big push to grow the sub pool because teaching from home created less of a need for substitutes.

Since many substitutes are retired teachers or people who fall into a vulnerable age group for COVID-19, Amones said some people decided not to keep subbing when the pandemic started over health concerns.

Getting enough substitutes has been more of a challenge, but Amones said principals have been creative.

Amones interviews potential subs and said nearly all of them are Merrillville residents and want to give back to the community. Even if it’s just a couple days a week or more sporadic than that, he said people are welcome to apply.