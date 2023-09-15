Several teachers at Scott Middle School in Hammond did not show up to work on Friday.
According to Nate George, the School City of Hammond spokesperson, the school "experienced a high volume of call offs" Friday morning, with 31 out of 44 teachers calling off of work.
George said the number of teachers absent was too many to be filled by substitute teachers, so administrative staff went to the school to assist staff.
George said the district did not want to speculate as to why the high number of call-offs occurred.
The teacher call-offs occurred days after a public hearing over teacher contracts between Hammond schools and the Hammond Teachers' Federation. At the hearing, a number of teachers raised issues over salaries, class sizes and staff turnover, among a number of other concerns.
Popular YouTuber's video chronicling a visit to Gary goes viral
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
Family of man found dead in Gary marsh searching for answers
UAW and Lear reach a third tentative contract agreement
2 found dead at Region hotel in busy retail district
Portage restaurant worker accused of having sex with underage co-worker, charges say
Whiting Empanada Fest returns to lakefront
Valpo man charged, caught on vigilante video trying to meet 13-year-old for sex, records show
UPDATE: Bond, no-contact order set for Valpo-man accused of molesting, battering Valpo elementary student
Intoxicated driver totals car after striking multiple houses, parked cars, police say
Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting
Driver dead after careening off county road into 2 trees, police say
Jerry Davich: A tragic accidental drowning. An overdue public apology.
UPDATE: Body of dump truck driver recovered after falling hundreds of feet into quarry, DNR says
Northwest Indiana educators recognized at statewide gala
PHOTOS: New sand volleyball courts in Hammond
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. makes a serve at a ceremony for volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
New volleyball courts have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Adrian Santana (from left), Sabastian Contreras and Chrisey Nelson try out the new volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
New volleyball courts have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. addresses the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new courts.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Volleyball director Brian Erminger speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for new volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. cuts the ribbon at a ceremony for volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex. Joining him are volleyball director Brian Erminger, left, Sportsplex general manager Kymberli Roberts and park administrator Jim Taillon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
New volleyball courts have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. addresses the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new courts.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.