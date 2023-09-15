Several teachers at Scott Middle School in Hammond did not show up to work on Friday.

According to Nate George, the School City of Hammond spokesperson, the school "experienced a high volume of call offs" Friday morning, with 31 out of 44 teachers calling off of work.

George said the number of teachers absent was too many to be filled by substitute teachers, so administrative staff went to the school to assist staff.

George said the district did not want to speculate as to why the high number of call-offs occurred.

The teacher call-offs occurred days after a public hearing over teacher contracts between Hammond schools and the Hammond Teachers' Federation. At the hearing, a number of teachers raised issues over salaries, class sizes and staff turnover, among a number of other concerns.

