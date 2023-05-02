 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highland, Tri-Creek voters reject school property tax increases; Munster voters renew tax rate

There were three school-related referendums on the ballot during Tuesday's election.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Voters in two Lake County school districts said no Tuesday to property tax increases that would've bolstered the financial outlook of their public schools.

This came during Tuesday's election where there were three school-related referendums in Lake County. Voters in the School Town of Highland and Tri-Creek School Corp. rejected operating tax referendums that would've increased property taxes, while voters in the School Town of Munster agreed to renew its property tax rate.

The tax increase narrowly rejected by Highland voters would've increased the school's rate by 32.04 cents. It was an effort by the district to pay its teachers better, improve school safety measures and maintain its educational programming. Late results showed 2,416 votes against and 2,206 in favor of the tax increase.

If they'd have said yes, property owners in the district would've paid a total of 99.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation towards STH through 2031. Now, the district's tax rate remains at 67.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the lowest in Lake County.

Tri-Creek School Corp. saw even less support from its voters. Voters in that district voted 2,318-1,198, or 65.92% opposed, against a measure that would've increased property taxes by 20.5 cents through 2031. However, even if it had passed, the district is due to lose some debt soon that would've decreased its property taxes in other areas, meaning property owners would've likely seen a tax increase of about 8 cents. TCSC's property tax rate sits at 96.4 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Tri-Creek Superintendent Andy Anderson said prior to Election Day that this ballot measure failing would force the district to make some tough decisions.

Currently, he said 20 district employees — four teachers, nine instructional assistants, two deans of students, a guidance counselor, a health aide and three behavioral support programmers — are being paid using ESSER funds, which came to the school district from the federal government as part of a program to help schools deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, years out from the onset of the pandemic, those funds are running out and Anderson said without this funding to replace it, the district might be forced to look at laying off some of those employees.

Additionally, Anderson and his colleagues wanted to use the funds to give teachers a pay raise, something he hoped would help them compete with neighboring districts, which pay their teachers more, in the hiring market. The salary range for teachers in Tri-Creek School Corp. is $44,000 to $78,320, according to the district's collective bargaining agreement. For comparison, the adjacent Crown Point Community School Corp.'s teacher salary range is $51,000 to $90,935, and Hanover Community School Corp.'s teacher salary range is $47,000 to $76,619, according to their respective collective bargaining agreements. This is something STH wanted to do as well. In Highland, the starting base salary for teachers is $44,500, while its neighbors School City of Hammond and Lake Central School Corp. have starting salaries of $49,000 and $53,000 respectively, according to those collective bargaining agreements.

One thing Anderson was concerned about prior to Election Day was the ballot language, which is dictated by the state. He argued that the question, which reads in part, "the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence would increase by 25.5%," makes voters think their property taxes would increase by about 25% when in reality, that figure refers to how much money the district would've received. The majority of homeowners would've seen their property taxes increase by 4-11%, he explained.

Tri-Creek ranks 304th out of 372 school districts in Indiana in per-student funding, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

These referendums have become very common in Northwest Indiana. Ten Lake County districts have passed such a referendum.

Munster is one of those districts. In May 2017, Munster voters passed a $70 million operating referendum, but that ballot referendum expires this year and the district, wanting to keep that tax rate, placed another referendum on the ballot asking voters to renew the tax rate. Renewal of that tax rate, 41.96 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, was approved by voters 3,148-1,220, or 72.07% in favor.

That money is to be used on attracting and retaining teachers and staff, funding educational programming, operational expenditures and keeping class sizes low. Munster Superintendent Brett Heller said that last part, keeping class sizes low, was something parents had continually told the district they wanted. Since 2017, the increased funding has paid for 68 teachers; nurses, instructional assistants custodians and other staff; and the district's cyber security system, Heller said.