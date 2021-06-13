 Skip to main content
Hobart Class of 2021 celebrated for their 'Brickie attitude' and over $1M in college savings
alert urgent

HOBART — Superintendent of the School City of Hobart Peggy Buffington told the Class of 2021 it was the perfect night to celebrate them.

"Graduates, as this is your day, I want to thank you for the joy that you brought to so many with your Brickie attitude of, 'We've got this,'" she said.

Buffington went on to tell new graduates that change is automatic and growth needs to be intentional, but they should continue investing in themselves. 

On Sunday evening, the more than 200 Hobart High School Brickies in the Class of 2021 lined the football field and walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Two chairs among the graduates were empty, but draped with purple gowns for the two students in the Class of 2021 who died. During the presentation of diplomas, the students' names were read followed by a moment of silence. 

Valedictorian Maxwell Jancich told his fellow graduates that their education is probably one of the most useful tools at their disposal — comparing it to a Swiss Army knife.

"Use that education to do what you know is right," he said to them.

Throughout their four years, the Class of 2021 earned nearly 6,600 college credits leading to a savings of over $1.1 million, said Danielle Adams, director of school counselors. Twenty three of them completed Indiana College Core, which is a 30-credit sequence that will transfer to public universities in Indiana for one-year worth of college.

Another 24 students graduated with both high school diplomas and associate's degrees, including the first students to earn them in medical assisting and energy technology, Adams said.

Graduate Kelsey Black spoke to her class about showing compassion and being useful in life. That doesn’t have to look like serving as a student representative on the school board like she did, but so much as a smile to a stranger can go a long way.

Drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift lyrics, she said, "Hobart may be a small town in this big world, but don’t let it disappear in your rearview mirror while you're out making the most of opportunities to find your purpose."

