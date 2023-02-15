The book wars being fought in Florida and other Republican-led states may be coming soon to an Indiana public school near you.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-4 Wednesday to advance legislation creating a statutory process for the parent of any student enrolled in a public or charter school to challenge the placement of any school library book at any time for any reason.

Under the plan, the complaint initially would be reviewed by a certified school librarian who must decide that either: the book be removed from the library; the book be restricted to an age-limited section of the library; or the complaint be denied through a written response to the parent.

If the complaint is denied, the parent could appeal first to the school principal, and then to the school board, who each would have the same options of leaving the challenged book on the shelf, restricting it or removing it.

The measure also specifies schools could not make available any book deemed obscene or harmful to minors, which generally comprises material that appeals to a prurient interest in sex and considered as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

In addition, each school would be obligated to post online, and make available on paper to every parent who requests it, a detailed and regularly updated list of every single book contained in the school library.

A school employee also no longer would be entitled to claim an "educational" defense if ever prosecuted for knowingly or intentionally disseminating material found to be harmful to minors, according to Senate Bill 12.

State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, chairwoman of the Republican-controlled committee, said the measure ensures "100% transparency" when it comes to school library holdings and gives parents across Indiana a clear procedure for identifying and potentially removing library materials to which they object.

A series of primarily Elkhart-area parents and pastors told the panel they believe Indiana school libraries are loaded with "raw pornography" aimed at "grooming" students for sexual abuse, as well as to promote "Communism," "progressive values," and a "Marxist agenda," among other things.

However, the majority of the literature they cited as "pornography" consisted of nonfiction narratives and novels that merely include written scenes of sexual abuse, drug abuse or racial epithets, along with guides about growing up, such as "Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human."

Critics of the measure suggested the furor over school library materials mainly stems from differences in values. They said that school libraries should be collecting books with diverse views and that parents always have the prerogative of deciding what their child checks out.

In addition, they noted that most public and school libraries in Indiana already have local policies and procedures in place for users to question the appropriateness of library materials and that there's no need for a state law on the subject.

Among Northwest Indiana legislators serving on the panel, the proposal was favored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and opposed by state Sens. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

The legislation now goes to the full Senate for further review and revision. Brown said she expects senators will adopt amendments limiting challenges to allegedly obscene or harmful school library materials, as well as eliminating the costly option of schools being required to give parents a printed library catalog upon request.

Ultimately, the measure must be approved with identical language by both the House and Senate to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

These were the top 10 books people wanted removed from schools and libraries in 2021 1. 'Gender Queer' by Maia Kobabe 2. 'Lawn Boy' by Jonathan Evison 3. 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' by George M. Johnson 4. 'Out of Darkness' by Ashley Hope Perez 5. 'The Hate U Give' by Angie Thomas 6. 'The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian' by Sherman Alexie 7. 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' by Jesse Andrews 8. 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison 9. 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson 10. 'Beyond Magenta' by Susan Kuklin