The Indiana Senate approved legislation Monday aimed at stopping public schools from educating students about topics the schools aren't even teaching them.
House Bill 1608 prohibits instruction on "human sexuality" to students in prekindergarten through third grade.
It also requires schools to notify a parent within five days if a student requests to be identified by a nickname, a pronoun, or anything other than the student's full, legal name.
Abortion in the U.S. is facing another legal battle after a Texas judge ruled mifepristone, known as the abortion pill, should be taken off the market and a Washington state judge ruled it should stay available.
Indiana schools typically don't provide any kind of sex education until at least fifth grade, except for
state-mandated programs focused on preventing child abuse and child sexual abuse, which must continue under the proposal.
The sponsor, Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, acknowledged during debate on the measure that no one has come to her complaining about young children in Indiana schools receiving instruction in human sexuality.
She simply believes the prohibition is "a reasonable expectation of our schools."
The legislation does not define "human sexuality," which Democratic senators suggested is intended to marginalize LGBTQ students, or students from LGBTQ families, since some supporters of the proposal consider any acknowledgement of the existence of same-sex relationships to be a form of human sexuality instruction.
Likewise, Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, pointed out if the proposal becomes law, an obviously pregnant teacher only would be able to explain to her young students that she's pregnant if she's directly asked about it by one of her students, since the measure still permits teachers to answer student questions.
Democrats also argued that the nickname provision could have serious consequences if a school "outs" a transgender student wanting to use pronouns that better reflect the student's gender identity.
At the same time, a mischievous student easily could take advantage of the notification requirement to make school staff appear ridiculous.
The plan was approved 37-12, with only Republicans in favor. It next returns to the House for an assessment of Senate changes.
