Horace Mann High School fire determined to be arson; no injuries reported

Flames and smoke emit Wednesday from the windows of Horace Mann High School on Garfield Street in Gary. The building is one of the city's man…
GARY — A fire that took place Wednesday at the abandoned Horace Mann High School was incendiary, the Gary Fire Department is reporting.
Chief Sean O'Donnell confirmed that crews arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. to attack the blaze. It took about an hour and a half to quell the fire. The structure appears to be intact because the fire did not encompass the entire building.
The flames and black smoke emerged from the windows of the three-story structure, where the faces of eager adolescent learners were seen until the school closed in 2004. No injuries were reported in the fire, O'Donnell said.
"It is always unfortunate when someone commits acts of vandalism within our closed school buildings," Gary Community School Corp. manager Paige McNulty said. "We are thankful that no one was injured and will continue to work with entities and individuals who are genuinely interested in purchasing properties. The ultimate goals include the elimination of eyesores and repurposing these locations for positive impact in our community."
A report by The Times in 2019 showed that many of Gary's abandoned school buildings have been set aflame, painted with graffiti, looted and served as dwellings for squatters and gangs.
The massive brick hulk of Gary's former Emerson Visual and Performing Arts high school sits vacant in the 700 block of East 7th Avenue, gutted and vandalized by local gangs and others. The strangled body of a Chicago teenager was found in the building earlier this month.
Gang graffiti marks the blackboards of a classroom in the former Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts in Gary in 2015. Tattered remnants of paper, school books, furniture and other supplies were strewn about the floor of the abandoned building, which was completely open and freely accessible via damaged windows.
Graffiti on the blackboard of a classroom in what used to be Gary's Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts can be seen from the sidewalk along 7th Avenue, the buildings windows and plywood covers long ago broken or removed.
An abandoned home faces the west side of what used to be Lew Wallace High School in Gary. The loss of population in Gary's neighborhoods has forced the closing of schools, leaving 22 closed and deteriorating school buildings throughout the city.
Several windows of what used to be Gary's Spaulding Elementary School, 660 Rhode Island, are broken out, leaving the building open to the elements or people. Spaulding is located on the same block as Gary's former Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts, where a homicide victim was recently discovered.
Gallery: Gary's closed, abandoned school buildings
Graffiti is visible from one of the many open windows of what used to be Gary's Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts.
Window openings face 7th Avenue from what used to be Gary's Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts.
Graffiti marks a chalkboard of what used to be Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts.
Julian Bey points out the new graffiti on the south side of Ambridge School. Bey says the markings have occurred in recent weeks.
The north end of Ambridge School.
Newly plagued by graffiti, Ambridge neighbors worry about its future.
Former Ambridge school newly plagued by graffiti, neighbors worry about its future.
Julian Bey has lived across from the old Ambridge school since 1971 and said the school property has started to see graffiti in the past few months.
The east side of Ambridge Middle School.
Though it's only been closed for about a year, weeds and high grass have already overtaken the sidewalks and grounds of what used to be Lew Wallace High School, 415 W. 45th Ave., Gary.
A crumbled brick wall sits next to overgrown weeds on one side of what used to be Gary's Lew Wallace High School.
These broken out and uncovered windows of Gary's former Spaulding Elementary School are accessible from ground level.
Nobel Elementary School in Gary's Miller section is being demolished.
A sign still hangs on the outside of what used to be Gary's Nobel Elementary School in Miller.
A D.A.R.E. program sign still hangs above a broken window at the closed and boarded Nobel Elementary School in Gary.
Broken windows above the entryway of what used to be Gary's Nobel Elementary School show exposed and damaged ceiling tiles inside.
A West Side wrestling coach, Willie Stewart stays in shape by uitilizing abandoned Horace Mann's track to exercise daily.
An exterior shot of the North end of the abandoned Horace Mann High School.
A welcome sign still sits on the south side of Horace Mann.
The west side of abandoned Horace Mann High School.
The west side of abandoned Horace Mann High School.
Weeds, brush and other vegetation and debris have overtaken the school grounds of what used to be Gary's Aetna Elementary School, 1327 Arizona St.