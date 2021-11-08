Horrors of Holocaust recalled by survivor at Sinai Forum event

WESTVILLE — Holocaust survivor Max Eisen attended Sunday afternoon’s Sinai Forum lecture. So did his holographic version, which made its world debut at the event.
Eisen — the human version of him — attended by Zoom.
Stephen Smith, the Finci-Viterbie executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, and Heather Maio-Smith, CEO of StoryFile and the concept creator and producer of Dimensions in Testimony, told of their efforts to create interactive biographies like Eisen’s.
So far, there are about 50 of these Dimensions in Testimony exhibits, which interact with the public using artificial intelligence. The nearest is at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie.
Eisen was originally scheduled to give the lecture in person Sunday, but his health caused the Sinai Forum organizers to make other plans.
“I’m just about back to normal where I was before,” Eisen said via Zoom.
He began to tell his story in 1991, when he was invited to speak to a class. “I still have a thank-you card from a teacher outside Toronto,” he said. “It’s been on and off (30) years, and I have spoken to hundreds of students and families.”
“Eventually, they become teachers and they want me to speak to their students,” he said.
Now he will be able to tell his story long after he is gone.
Eisen’s story also is told in his book, “By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz.”
“It was hard to write this book because I knew all the demons would be dragged out from the past,” he said, but he realized he needed to write his memoir. “You get up at 2, 3 in the morning and decide to write. It is the best time to write. Your mind is clear.”
The book has been well-received. “They write me letters that I’ve read your book three times already,” Eisen said.
“Now second and third generations need to take over, and the future is the hologram,” Eisen said.
He wants to make sure people don’t buy brainwashing propaganda and repeat the same terrible mistakes in the future.
Eisen was born in Moldava, Czechoslovakia, to an Orthodox Jewish family.
One of his favorite Jewish holidays was Passover, he said.
“Passover we made special dishes, and that was the only time that my mother bought coffee beans.”
During the rest of the year, the family drank chicory instead of coffee.
“The last year, in 1944, we were taken away early morning, and we never had that coffee anymore.”
One of the horrors of World War II was that the gas chambers at the death camps weren’t destroyed as soon as they were discovered.
“They came into Auschwitz and they sent out messages what was going on this first experimental gas chamber,” Eisen said. “They said this chamber must be bombed, but nobody came in and bombed anything.”
“There were hundreds of thousands, millions of Jews, being shipped by trains to the death camps in Poland,” including Eisen’s family. “I think they said, the powers that be at the time, that our main aim was to win the war.”
“All of my family were brutally murdered, my maternal side and my paternal side,” he said.
Eisen told of his arrival at Auschwitz-Birkenau. “My father and uncle and I were selected by an officer with white gloves,” he said. “All I remember is seeing my mother with her little baby in her arm,” holding onto Eisen’s siblings with her other hand.
“We knew were going to see them tomorrow morning, which was a deception on this platform,” he said.
He never saw them again.
“Our hair was shaved, and some other things that happened," he said. "They were trying to see if we had anything hidden in our rectums.”
Eisen and the others also had to open their mouths for inspection. “They simply had a pair of pliers and they yanked out these gold crowns from people,” he said.
Finally, he was sent to the barracks. “It was quite a wonderful thing to be able to lie down in a horizontal position after standing for three days in a cattle car.”
Eisen’s hologram was asked if he knew the liberation was coming. The day he was liberated, Eisen had a high fever and was in a lower bunk. “Cadavers were all over on the barracks floor,” he recalled.
“One of the inmates came in and said the guards are no longer in the tower,” he said. “I decided that I needed to get out of my bunk. I had very little strength left. I crawled over cadavers” to get outside.
He heard rumbling of heavy machines approaching, and a tank appeared with American soldiers on the turret. “I knew that we were liberated and our ordeal was over.”
The American soldiers didn’t know what to expect. “They were in total shock,” Eisen said. “What they were seeing here, they would never have seen in a normal battlefield scenario.”
Eisen’s hologram was asked how he has dealt with Holocaust deniers. “I usually say that it’s like saying the world is not round, it’s flat,” he said. “How can you argue with that person? Some of these people have a very fixed mind.”
Eisen said he really respects people who have gotten out of white supremacist organizations and discovered the truth.
Stephen Smith said the USC Shoah Foundation arose out of the first day of filming of “Schindler’s List.”
Director Stephen Spielberg normally runs a closed set, but this was at Auschwitz. He instructed his crew to invite any Holocaust survivors onto the set.
He met a woman and asked her to tell about her experience at the death camp. She responded she was a person before and after that experience and didn’t want her entire life defined by it.
Spielberg decided to create an effort to capture Holocaust survivors’ stories. So far, 56,000 testimonies have been captured in more than 60 countries, in 42 languages. That’s more than 115,000 hours of video testimony recorded with all content indexed and searchable to the minute.
Among the testimonies is one by the late Anita Goldberg of Michigan City, whose son Phillip Goldberg introduced the Smiths at Purdue University Northwest.
“Her story speaks to so many other who were displaced and suffered during WWII for one reason only — they were Jewish,” Phillip Goldberg said.
“Her life changed overnight” when the Anschluss came and Austria was annexed to Germany.
The Jews in Vienna were treated horribly. Then one night, a neighbor who had treated them rudely knocked on the door. “In an unexpected act of kindness, he warned my grandfather that the Nazis were coming for him in the morning, and he needed to leave,” Phillip Goldberg said.
Anita Goldberg, 14, escaped on a Kindertransport train, one of 10,000 children under 17 rescued under British efforts.
After a year of living with a family in England — strangers until they took her in — “she was arrested and taken again from the safety of her home and taken to an internment camp on the Isle of Man,” Phillip Goldberg said.
His grandma was in Mexico City, where Phillip’s mother met up with her after the war. His grandfather ended up in Shanghai, China, spending the war in a Shanghai ghetto. He later reunited with his wife.
“My mother never talked about the war, and sadly, I never asked,” Phillip Goldberg said.
Her story was captured by the Dimensions in Testimony project. “Her memory lives on through this incredible memorial,” Phillip Goldberg said.