Horrors of Holocaust recalled by survivor at Sinai Forum event

One of the horrors of World War II was that the gas chambers at the death camps weren’t destroyed as soon as they were discovered.

“They came into Auschwitz and they sent out messages what was going on this first experimental gas chamber,” Eisen said. “They said this chamber must be bombed, but nobody came in and bombed anything.”

“There were hundreds of thousands, millions of Jews, being shipped by trains to the death camps in Poland,” including Eisen’s family. “I think they said, the powers that be at the time, that our main aim was to win the war.”

“All of my family were brutally murdered, my maternal side and my paternal side,” he said.

Eisen told of his arrival at Auschwitz-Birkenau. “My father and uncle and I were selected by an officer with white gloves,” he said. “All I remember is seeing my mother with her little baby in her arm,” holding onto Eisen’s siblings with her other hand.

“We knew were going to see them tomorrow morning, which was a deception on this platform,” he said.

He never saw them again.

“Our hair was shaved, and some other things that happened," he said. "They were trying to see if we had anything hidden in our rectums.”