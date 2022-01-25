House stampedes to make the mastodon Indiana's official fossil

The Hoosier State is halfway toward having an official fossil.

The Indiana House voted 92-0 Tuesday to designate the mastodon as the state fossil, setting it up to join other state symbols like the flower (peony), bird (cardinal) and snack (Indiana-grown popcorn).

The mastodon is an elephant-like animal that weighed approximately 12,000 pounds and roamed North America, Europe and Asia for more than two million years before going extinct about 10,000 to 11,000 years ago.

Dozens of mastodon fossils have been found throughout Indiana, including the bones of at least five mastodons now held by the Indiana State Museum that were found in 2005 by workers digging a pond in Hebron.

State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, sponsor of House Bill 1013, said he hopes designating the mastodon as the state fossil will encourage Hoosiers, particularly school children, to learn more about the beasts.

"Mastodons were huge, and seeing a reconstruction of one makes a great impact on children," Frye said.

The legislation now goes to the Senate for a decision on advancing it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

