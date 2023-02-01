House wants state schools chief removed from gubernatorial line of succession

A proposed constitutional amendment removing the state superintendent of public instruction from Indiana's gubernatorial line of succession is close to being submitted to Hoosier voters for ratification.

The state schools chief currently is last in line to become acting governor if death or disability should simultaneously render the governor, lieutenant governor, House speaker, Senate president, state treasurer, state auditor and secretary of state unable to serve.

According to the Constitution, any time an acting governor is serving in the absence of a governor and lieutenant governor, the General Assembly must convene within 48 hours to elect a new governor of the same political party as the immediate past governor to finish the governor's term.

State Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, believes it no longer makes sense for the state superintendent to potentially accede to the governor's office, even temporarily, because the post, since 2020, no longer is elected by the people of Indiana and instead is appointed by the governor as the secretary of education.

The 2022 General Assembly agreed. It overwhelmingly voted last year to advance Prescott's proposed constitutional amendment removing the state superintendent from the gubernatorial line of succession to either the 2023 or 2024 General Assembly for final approval.

On Tuesday, the Indiana House gave that approval by deciding 99-0 to submit the proposed amendment in House Joint Resolution 1 to Hoosier voters.

If the Senate concurs, as expected, the proposed constitutional amendment will appear on the 2024 general election ballot for ratification.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree