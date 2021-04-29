How will Northwest Indiana colleges be impacted by Biden's proposal for free tuition?

President Joe Biden is unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending and tax plan in an address to Congress at Wednesday night that includes plans to make community college tuition free.
Through the American Families Plan, the Biden administration plans to provide students throughout the U.S. with two free years of community college, a $109 billion investment over 10 years, according to a fact sheet about the plan.
The plan also calls for an investment of more than $80 billion toward the federal Pell grant, which is awarded to low- and moderate-income undergraduate students, that would increase the maximum award by about $1,400.
The plan also calls for billions of dollars to be put toward strengthening community college completion and retention rates; investing in historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions; and training and diversifying American teachers.
But how will the plan affect Northwest Indiana and its colleges?
School officials say it's not quite clear yet.
When it comes to Indiana's community college system, Ivy Tech, Lake County Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said the college looks forward to learning more details on the plan.
“We appreciate the value that President Biden sees in higher education and the important role that community colleges play," Gonzalez said in an emailed statement.
"It is important to remember that by completing the FAFSA, many students who are most in need are able to attend Ivy Tech for free through both federal Pell awards and the state's generous financial aid programs.”
Spokespersons for local campuses of Indiana University and Purdue University said the universities are awaiting to hear further details of the plan.
"We are waiting to learn more about the details of the plan, so it difficult to comment on what impact, if any, the plan will have on Indiana University or the IU Northwest campus," Marisa Villalobos, IUN director of marketing and communications, said in an email.
“As a community-based institution, South Suburban College welcomes all who wish to learn, and we support our students with comprehensive financial, academic and student service programs,” said Lynette Stokes, president of South Suburban College.
“Creating an entirely free community college system would encourage and allow many more people to overcome a significant hurdle to pursuing their educational and career goals. It is an exciting prospect to consider, however, disadvantaged community college districts do face funding challenges and there is a balance that must be struck. We look forward to learning more about President Biden’s American Families Plan.”
In Indiana, associate degree programs are predominantly offered by Ivy Tech and Vincennes University, as called for under the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's Framework for Policy and Planning Development in Higher Education, which was established in 2003.
The framework states Ivy Tech and Vincennes University will largely offer associate degree programs, unless other Hoosier universities can make a case to offer a new program by showing "clear and convincing evidence," there is a "regional need for the new degree in a particular field that cannot be effectively or efficiently addressed by Ivy Tech State College and/or Vincennes University."
"We look forward to learning the details of President Biden's plan, and then how it might be implemented in Indiana, as far as if there might be changes in the future that could benefit students who are interested in attending Purdue Northwest," PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone told The Times.