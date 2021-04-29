How will Northwest Indiana colleges be impacted by Biden's proposal for free tuition?

When it comes to Indiana's community college system, Ivy Tech, Lake County Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said the college looks forward to learning more details on the plan.

“We appreciate the value that President Biden sees in higher education and the important role that community colleges play," Gonzalez said in an emailed statement.

"It is important to remember that by completing the FAFSA, many students who are most in need are able to attend Ivy Tech for free through both federal Pell awards and the state's generous financial aid programs.”

Spokespersons for local campuses of Indiana University and Purdue University said the universities are awaiting to hear further details of the plan.

"We are waiting to learn more about the details of the plan, so it difficult to comment on what impact, if any, the plan will have on Indiana University or the IU Northwest campus," Marisa Villalobos, IUN director of marketing and communications, said in an email.

“As a community-based institution, South Suburban College welcomes all who wish to learn, and we support our students with comprehensive financial, academic and student service programs,” said Lynette Stokes, president of South Suburban College.