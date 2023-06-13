Illinois and Indiana are again charting opposite courses on a hot-button public policy issue.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure aimed at preventing libraries in Illinois from banning books beginning Jan. 1, even as Indiana public and charter schools prepare for a likely onslaught of book challenges once a new law takes effect July 1 making it easier to try to get books removed from school libraries.

The Illinois statute, House Bill 2789, makes it the policy of the state to protect libraries from attempts to ban, remove or otherwise restrict access to books or other materials, especially for partisan or doctrinal reasons.

The statute additionally authorizes the state to deny grants to libraries that fail to adopt the American Library Association's Bill of Rights, or a similar statement, expressing opposition to banning books or other library materials.

"Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it," Pritzker said. "Young people shouldn't be kept from learning about the realities of our world. I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next.

"Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn. In Illinois, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty."

According to Chicago-based American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

Nationwide, PEN American reported 1,477 instances of books being banned during the first half of the 2022-23 school year, affecting 874 individual titles.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, a Democrat who serves as state librarian, said Illinois is standing up for libraries, librarians and the freedom of speech amid a growing enthusiasm elsewhere for policies, such as book bans, that undermine democracy.

"The concept of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stands for," he said. "It also defies what education is all about: teaching our children to think for themselves. This landmark legislation is a triumph for our democracy, a win for First Amendment rights and a great victory for future generations."

In contrast, Indiana's Republican-controlled General Assembly decreed this year in House Enrolled Act 1447 that every public school board and charter school governing body must establish a procedure for the parent of any student, or any person residing in the school district, to request the removal of library materials deemed "obscene" or "harmful to minors."

The procedure may provide for an intermediate response by school personnel to a request to remove a library book, but it must include the school board reviewing, and possibly implementing, each removal request at its next public meeting.

The new law followed claims by Hoosier Republicans that Indiana school libraries are secretly loaded with books containing pornography and other content inappropriate for children.

"The school library should be a place for learning, not a license for grooming. We must fight the political and progressive takeover of our schools," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, a candidate for the 2024 GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Under the law, Indiana school personnel who fail to implement the prohibition on materials classified as obscene or harmful to minors no longer can claim an "educational" exemption to prosecution and may face up to 2½ years behind bars if convicted.

