Indiana appeals court opens door for COVID-19 class action lawsuits against colleges and universities

The Indiana Court of Appeals has struck down a 2021 state law aimed at protecting colleges and universities from class action lawsuits stemming from the shutdown of in-person instruction and residential campus services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keller J. Mellowitz, a student at Ball State University, challenged the statute at the appellate court after a Marion County judge said House Enrolled Act 1002 barred his effort to seek, on behalf of all affected Ball State students, a refund of in-person tuition and student fees for the period after March 2020 when the Muncie university closed to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Mellowitz said the statute, enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb 11 months after he initially filed suit, contravenes the procedural rules relating to class action lawsuits prescribed by Indiana's judicial branch.

Specifically, the law says a class action lawsuit "may not" be filed against public or private colleges and universities in Indiana for alleged contract violations or claims of unjust enrichment in connection with COVID-19 prevention measures.

But that directly conflicts with the Indiana Rules of Trial Procedure, which specifically authorize a class action when certain conditions are met, including questions of law common to all class members for which a single resolution will promote efficiency and economy of judicial resources.

In a 3-0 decision, the Court of Appeals said that in this case the state's trial rules prevail over a merely procedural statute seeking to usurp them.

"It is a fundamental rule of Indiana law that when a procedural statute conflicts with a procedural rule adopted by the Supreme Court, the latter shall take precedence," wrote Judge Terry Crone, a South Bend native, on behalf of the Court of Appeals.

He said that instead of furthering judicial objectives, the law actually frustrates them by encouraging a multiplicity of lawsuits from similarly situated plaintiffs, since Ball State's legal liability and potential payout for breach of contract or unjust enrichment are not reduced by prohibiting a class action.

As a result, the appeals court said it concluded the law "is a nullity" and ordered the case returned to the trial court for further proceedings.

That likely won't happen immediately because Ball State is expected to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the appellate ruling.

A different Indiana statute, Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2021), also prohibited class action lawsuits for COVID-19 tort claims against businesses and other entities, including consumer products.

The appeals court said it had no opinion on that statute since a specific case relating to it was not before the court.