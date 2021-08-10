Indiana attorney general investigating whether Valpo institute is front for Communist Party

Attorney General Todd Rokita suspects Valparaiso University may be operating under the influence of the Chinese government and serving as a beacon for communist propaganda in the Hoosier State.

The Republican, originally from Munster, announced Tuesday his office plans to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at the private, Lutheran university is covertly manipulating the attitudes and beliefs of Hoosiers in favor of the Chinese Communist Party.

Rokita's investigation so far consists of a letter sent to Valpo seeking information as to whether its Confucius Institute complies with federal higher education statutes and Indiana's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, or if there's a more nefarious connection between the university's programming and Chinese communists.

"Hoosiers deserve answers and transparency into the impact of these institutes on our schools and students," Rokita said.

Records show the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso was established in 2008 as a resource for Northwest Indiana residents to learn about China, its people, culture, and language through classes, concerts and festivals. It operates in partnership with the Zhejiang University of Technology, a higher education institution located in China's Zhejiang Province.