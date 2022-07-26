Indiana dual credit teachers get until 2025 to meet new credentialing standards

Hoosier educators teaching dual credit courses are getting even more time to comply with stringent new credentialing requirements.

The Higher Learning Commission, the central U.S. accrediting agency that oversees high school courses awarding college credit, has again extended the deadline for teachers of dual credit courses to meet the instructor requirements first issued by HLC in 2015.

As a result, dual credit educators now have until Sep. 1, 2025, to satisfy the HLC mandate they hold a master's degree, with at least 18 credit hours in the subject they teach, as a condition of leading a dual credit course.

This second extension, after the HLC in 2020 lengthened its initial deadline to 2023 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is "welcome news" to the approximately 1,500 dual credit teachers at Indiana schools, said Chris Lowery, Indiana commissioner for higher education.

"Providing quality dual credit opportunities for Hoosier students is vital to saving Hoosier families millions of dollars in tuition, increasing students’ odds of attending college and improving their likelihood for completion. We are committed to continuing to work closely with the Indiana Department of Education and other partners to help Indiana’s teachers earn the credentials they need," Lowery said.

Since 2015, the state higher education commission and DOE have spent more than $10 million to help ensure Indiana's dual credit instructors, particularly in science, technology, engineering and math, remain qualified to teach courses that help Hoosier students earn college credits while still in high school.

DOE data show increased educational attainment leads to a better quality of life, greater health, expanded employment opportunities and increased wages, which the department says makes expansion of dual credit essential to ensuring every child has access to the quality education they need to enjoy lifelong success.

"This federally allowed extension will allow more Indiana educators to obtain the necessary credentials to teach dual credit and, ultimately, support our students as they work towards their post-graduation goals, whether that includes employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service," said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.