Indiana extends FAFSA filing deadline

INDIANAPOLIS — Citing a decline in applications, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) has extended the filing deadline for the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

According to a press release from the ICHE, there is no set deadline for submitting the FAFSA. But students are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to gain access to funds that will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

Among the Indiana programs offering aid are the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O'Bannon Grant. There is no deadline for applying for the Next Level Workforce Ready Grant, however.

The ICHE said overall FAFSA filings were down 1.3% year over year as of April 12, while the class of 2021 filings were down more than 6% and filings for low-income students in the class of 2021 who qualify for federal Pell grants were down almost 14%.

"It is is especially important for students from low-income households to file the FAFSA, so the drop for these students is concerning," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a statement. "The barriers are often greater for these students, who may not have access to high-speed internet, for example, or who may be first generation college students and feel daunted about the process.