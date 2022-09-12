Indiana General Assembly seeking interns for 2023 legislative session

Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2023 General Assembly.

Interns work on the front lines of the legislative process serving alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.

"Our interns are invaluable assets during session, and it is important that we have a group of civic-minded college students and recent graduates who can work closely with us during the 2023 legislative session," said state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.

"I encourage those interested in learning more about how they can participate in their state government to apply," he added.

The internships are full-time positions that require daily attendance at the Statehouse from early January until the legislative session ends in late April.

Interns are paid $800 every two weeks and can earn college credit for their experience. The four top-rated interns also receive a $3,000 college scholarship. Interns are responsible for their own housing and transportation.

"If you are interested in how government works or are looking for a challenging position, this is a great opportunity," said state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City.

Interns generally can request to work in legislative services, policy analysis, fiscal analysis, media relations, video production or information technology.

No specific college major is required to be an intern. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic record, work experience, writing sample, recommendations and other skills.

"Being an intern at the Statehouse is an excellent opportunity for college students to gain insight into how government works, as well as insight into themselves. Working in a fast-paced and consequential environment teaches students about work ethic and being part of a team," said state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago.

Statehouse interns work only in one chamber and for one political party. Each caucus — House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats — hires its own interns.

More information about the internship programs, including applications, is available by clicking the "Session" tab on the General Assembly website at iga.in.gov and following the internship links.

All Statehouse internship applications are due by Oct. 31. Applicants interested in priority consideration should submit their materials prior to Oct. 15.