Indiana grade-schoolers show off their spelling skills

MERRILVILLE – Young students put their spelling skills to the test Monday at the Academic Spell Bowl Elementary Division at Merrillville Intermediate School.

Tony Daniels, 11, a fifth-grader at Bailey Elementary in Lake Station, walked away from the first round of seven words having earned a near-perfect ribbon. He misspelled "vigilance."

Being a good speller, Daniels said, takes “a lot of practice and patience. You need patience to make sure you’re getting everything right.”

Students on 15 teams from Gary, Griffith, Hobart, Lake Station, River Forest and Merrillville schools were among 6,000 fourth- through sixth-graders competing in the 29th annual Elementary Spell Bowl competition.

Many of the spellers said they like to read. Daniels enjoys Norse mythology. He likes the god Thor and “the whole belief that the Earth was made of a giant.”

MIS was among more than 48 spelling sites around the state. More than 530 teams of eight students each are competing.

Brittney Ellenberger, a Bailey spelling coach, brought only five spellers for the eight rounds of competition. She said spelling takes practice and dedication.

“We focus on the harder words,” Ellenberger said, noting that students studied the state’s list of 750 words. “That includes words that are hyphenated and capitalized.”

Linda Scartozzi, the other Bailey coach, added: “We find little words in big words and connect them.”

The Indiana Academic Spell Bowl is a team concept with no individual winners. Each round consists of one team member spelling seven words in writing.

Melody Gantt, 11, a fifth-grader at McCullough Academy in Gary, enjoys reading realistic fiction. Audrey Ferreir, 10, a fifth-grader at Meister Elementary in Hobart, believes it takes confidence to be a good speller.

This year’s contest is the first in-person Spell Bowl since 2019.

Jacy Purcell, 11, a fifth-grader at Liberty Elementary in Hobart, cited “a lot of practice,” which for her team started in August. Holly Kostbade, her coach and a second-grade teacher, designed the sparkly team shirts. Besides practice, Kostbade pointed to “giving students the experience with words they’ve never seen before.”

Sample Spell Bowl words include tundra, sabotage, gauge, synagogue, isthmus and Canberra, the capital of Australia.

Schools with the highest scores in each of the five enrollment classifications at each site received awards after the competition. In addition, the top 10 teams in each enrollment classification statewide will receive either a plaque or certificate to place in their school.

Ava Surney, 9, a fourth-grader at Salk Elementary in Merrillville, said her approach involves writing down all the words, then saying them.

Abigail Morales, 10, a fifth-grader at Beiriger Elementary in Griffith, misspelled "isthmus," but she finds spelling fun. “I get A’s in English and spelling is not that hard for me.”

Also key to good spelling, Daniels said, is “trying your hardest and treating everyone like you want to be treated.”