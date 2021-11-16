Indiana higher education chief stepping down next year

Indiana Higher Education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers is planning to leave her post overseeing programs and services at the state's colleges and universities following the mid-March adjournment of the 2022 General Assembly.

Lubbers, a former 17-year state senator from Indianapolis, is the nation's longest tenured state higher education executive officer with 12 years on the job.

Her accomplishments include moving Indiana closer to its goal of at least 60% of Hoosiers completing post-high school education or job training, aligning the distribution of financial aid with student success, and working to improve connections between higher education and the employment needs of Indiana businesses.

She's also served as chairwoman of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet since its 2019 establishment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"Throughout my career, I have been blessed with opportunities for service that have enriched my life both personally and professionally. None of these roles has been more meaningful to me than my tenure at the Indiana Commission for Higher Education," Lubbers said.