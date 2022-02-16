Indiana inches closer to banning transgender girls from participation in girls' sports

A plan to prohibit Hoosier children assigned male at birth from participating in any elementary or high school athletics designated as a "girls" or "female" sport — no matter the child's gender identity or physical characteristics — is getting closer to becoming law.

The Republican-controlled Senate Education Committee voted 8-3 along party lines Wednesday to advance House Bill 1041 to the full chamber for a decision, possibly as soon as next week, on sending the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for enactment.

Supporters of the measure have acknowledged there isn't a surge of transgender girls displacing other girls on school sports teams.

But they contend that may not always be the case and they want to ensure "biological girls" always will have a chance to play.

"It is to protect the dignity and respect of girl athletes," said state Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, who noted similar legislation already has been adopted in 10 other states.

An effort by state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, to leave the issue in the hands of the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), which already has a policy that effectively prevents nearly all trans girls from participating in high school athletics, was defeated on a party-line vote.

The panel also rejected Ford's attempt to assign the issue of gender and school athletics to a legislative study committee instead of continuing to advance the House-approved ban on trans girl participation in girls' sports.

"To me, it's unnecessary, unconstitutional, and unkind," said Ford, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

"Instead of addressing the teacher shortage, instead of addressing student mental health, we’re getting sidetracked with bills like this. Even filing this bill sends a message to trans kids and their families that they’re not welcomed in our state."

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union already has vowed to challenge the measure in federal court as unlawful sex discrimination if it's signed into law by Holcomb.

In response, staffers for Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, said Rokita looks forward to defending the statute.

