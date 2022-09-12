Indiana lawmaker touts benefits of federal loan forgiveness for minority students

GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, believes minorities living in Northwest Indiana are among those who stand to benefit most if Democratic President Joe Biden's plan to forgive a portion of their federal student loan debt goes through.

The longtime Hoosier lawmaker, who also is professor of educational leadership at Indiana University Northwest, said Monday that Biden's debt forgiveness proposal is "a monumental step towards giving students of color a chance to build financial stability post-college."

"It is an unfortunate truth that minorities have historically been disenfranchised, largely through economic injustices," Smith said. "I have nieces and nephews who have completed higher degrees and are suffering due to the hardship of their debts imposed on them."

"In fact, so many in my district are unable to pay off their student loans, constantly having to choose whether to put their hard-earned money towards repayments or basic necessities such as food or housing," he added.

Data show up to 900,000 Hoosiers, or about 1 in 5 adults living in the state, have federal student loan debt, and approximately one-third of them will see their debt completely erased if the president's plan is enacted.

Under the plan, individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for a married couple, could have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt wiped from the books. Students who received a Pell Grant for their education can eradicate up to $20,000 in debt.

"This economic relief will not only help more Hoosiers of color receive an education without fear of crippling debt, but will also help minorities in Indiana who have completed their degree to move forward free from the debt which too often leads to them living paycheck to paycheck," Smith said.

The U.S. Department of Education is expected to put out its debt forgiveness application in October. Though a coalition of Republican state attorneys general, likely including Indiana's Todd Rokita, is expected to file a federal lawsuit in the weeks ahead trying to stop the loan forgiveness program from going through.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.; U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate seeking to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House, also oppose Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

Smith, the top Democrat on the Indiana House Education Committee, said that's the wrong course if Indiana is to continue making higher education, and other post-secondary job training programs, more affordable and attainable to all Hoosiers.

At the same time, Smith pledged to support efforts during the 2023 General Assembly to rewrite current state law that counts forgiven student loans as income and obligates Hoosier beneficiaries to pay state and county income tax on their eradicated debts.

In Lake County, for example, a resident with $10,000 in forgiven student loan debt will have to find $473 in extra money by early next year to pay the additional income tax ($323 state, $150 county) on their forgiven debt.

"Indiana’s current taxation of student debt relief makes this advancement for hard-working Hoosiers largely ineffective," Smith said. "A reversal of this policy would allow Hoosiers to truly benefit from the well-deserved aid provided to them by the Biden administration."