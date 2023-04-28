Social conservatives eager to transform the Hoosier State into Florida by banning school library books have successfully persuaded the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly to give them a venue for their grievances.

But the standards for removing a school library book in House Enrolled Act 1447 are so hard to meet, it’s difficult to see how any school board finds sufficient justification to pull a book unless it puts politics over policy.

Under the plan, every public school board and charter school governing body is required to establish a procedure for the parent of any student, or any person residing in the school district, to request the removal of library materials deemed “obscene” or “harmful to minors.”

The procedure may provide for an intermediate response by school personnel to a request to remove a library book, but it must include the school board reviewing, and possibly implementing, each removal request at its next public meeting.

To qualify for removal, an “obscene” library book must, to the average person applying contemporary community standards, feature a dominant theme that, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest in sex; depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct; and the work, again considered as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

Similarly, for library material to be considered “harmful to minors” it must describe or represent, in any form, nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sado-masochistic abuse; considered as a whole appeals to the prurient interest in sex of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to suitable material for minors; and, again considered as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.

Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, the sponsor of the plan, acknowledged that’s a “very high standard” since an allegedly “obscene” or “harmful to minors” school library book would have to satisfy each prong of the definition to be subject to removal.

Carbaugh said one sexually explicit sentence, paragraph or chapter in a school library book would not qualify, and he said no one will be banning Winnie the Pooh just because the beloved illustrated bear doesn’t wear pants.

The legislation also outright prohibits the placement of obscene or harmful-to-minors materials in school libraries.

Any criminal penalties associated with doing so would fall on school board members, not on school employees acting within the scope of their jobs. It does not apply to public libraries or private schools.

Every Republican lawmaker in the House and Senate, except Rep. Ed Clere of New Albany, voted in favor of the proposal, while every Democrat in both chambers voted “no.”

Democrats said the measure doesn’t address a real issue in Indiana schools and merely inflames a GOP culture war that seeks to classify as “other” anyone living a life outside of traditional norms and expectations.

“Reading books about different ways of life or different cultures can open children up to a broader worldview,” said Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary. “Over the years, I’ve never been shocked by the book-burners in our society, but I’m disgusted that the Indiana General Assembly has moved to give legitimacy to those who are threatened by the wealth of knowledge that books can provide.

“You ought to look at what these kids have access to on their telephones.”

Supporters of the plan insist that schools have an obligation to be extra sure that library materials are safe for children because parents are required to send their children to school at least six hours a day, five days a week.

“This is giving parents greater transparency with what’s in their school library,” said Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne.

In fact, the legislation requires school districts to post a list of the complete holdings of its school libraries on each school’s website and provide a printed copy of the library catalogue to any individual upon request.

The measure does not specify, however, whether a district can charge for a printed library catalogue, opening the door for groups of dissatisfied parents to potentially waste school money and staff time by repeatedly demanding printed lists of the thousands of books in each school library.

Aside from the policy, Democrats took issue with Republicans inserting the book-ban language in an unrelated education measure with little public notice, and no opportunity for public comment, in the final hours of the annual legislative session.

“Sneaking this through the back door really sends the wrong message to the public,” said Rep. Ryan Dvorak, D-South Bend.

The legislation heads to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It’s due to take effect July 1.

