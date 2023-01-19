Indiana lawmakers eye next frontier in school choice

A unique Indiana educational opportunity for eligible children with disabilities potentially could be expanded to every student in the state.

Senate Bill 305 would allow the parents of Hoosier students in kindergarten through 12th grade to opt their children out of regular school enrollment and instead decide on their own how to use the funds the state normally would spend to educate their children.

Advocates for the Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program see it as the final frontier of school choice, a kind of universal school voucher. Critics, on the other hand, predict it will further drain funding from Indiana's traditional public schools.

Under the plan, ESA students would not be permitted to attend a public, charter or private school using a voucher from Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program.

In exchange, an ESA would be established for the student in the state treasurer's office from which the student's parent could purchase educational services, such as online education, non-voucher attendance at a private school, participation in a microschool or learning cooperative, local tutors and similar programs approved by the state treasurer.

The money also could be used to purchase education-related items from approved vendors, including textbooks and curricular materials, career training equipment and supplies, and computer hardware and other technological devices, according to the legislation.

The value of the ESA would vary based on where the child lives. But it would equal the amount of money the state normally would pay in tuition support for the child in his or her home school district — about $7,000 to $9,000 a year.

All students who opt for an ESA, including current homeschooled students, would be required to take Indiana's annual ILEARN standardized test and comply with other state dictates relating to the program.

It's not yet known how many children could participate in the program. Some school choice advocates hope to ultimately replace Indiana's constitution-mandated system of public schools with an entirely parent-directed educational system.

In the meantime, data show the $10 million line item for ESAs in the current state budget, if continued into the next two-year spending plan, would pay for about 1,400 participants each year.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Brian Buchanan, R-Lebanon, does not specify who should get an ESA if demand outstrips funding, nor does it guarantee continued funding for the 143 students with disabilities already obtaining education services through an ESA.

Buchanan admitted to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development on Wednesday that "this program is not for everyone."

But, he said, "Any time you can give more options and more choice to parents, I think that's better."

Another backer of the plan, Republican State Treasurer Daniel Elliott, teared up when he talked about the potential benefits of expanding ESAs to every Indiana child through his office, and he vowed to ensure every dollar allocated to the program is wisely spent.

Opponents of the proposal, including state organizations representing teachers, school boards and public school parents, warned that ESAs, like charter schools and school vouchers, will start small and inevitably consume more and more of the limited resources allocated to Indiana public schools.

They also suggested ESAs offer insufficient oversight and spending transparency, no accountability for poor academic achievement, undermine the state's workforce development initiatives and grow the size of government by requiring the state treasurer hire an additional employee at $66,000 per year for every 300 ESA participants, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

"Imagine what a public school could do with a school counselor for every 300 kids," said Gail Zeheralis on behalf of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

The committee, which includes state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, is scheduled to consider amendments to the legislation Jan. 25. It also may vote that day on whether to advance the plan to the full Senate.

