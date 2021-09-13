Indiana legislative leaders promise fix for COVID-19 school funding issue

They said students attending at least 50% of class days virtually only will generate 85% of the foundation amount for their school, while students who attended a majority of their classes in-person during the semester will be funded at 100%.

Under the tentative plan, the Indiana Department of Education will review student attendance data through Dec. 31 and adjust school funding according to the number of virtual and in-person learners attending each school.

"There are details about this process that we still must work out, but we thought it important to publicly share our agreement now, given that Sept. 17 is rapidly approaching and schools may need to make policy adjustments accordingly," Bray and Huston said.

Students attending Indiana schools no longer are required to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure, so long as the student is asymptomatic for the coronavirus and every person in the school is required to wear a face mask.